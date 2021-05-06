H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Patton run-rules its way to 3-0

Noah Morgan moved to the top of the lineup for the Patton baseball team on Wednesday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference home contest versus West Caldwell and made the move pay off.

Morgan ended the evening in run-rule fashion with his third hit in as many innings, a double to deep left to score Brayden Pearson from second base for a 12-2 subdued walk-off win in the bottom of the sixth.

Patton (3-0 NWFAC) has now won all three games via the run rule and outscored the opposition by a 32-2 margin.

West took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the second as it scored its first run of the year, which was also the first run PHS had allowed. Patton first baseman Peyton Smith singled to left to get the wheels turning in the bottom of the same frame, and Smith, Waylon Rutherford and Kalen Byrd all scored for a 3-1 lead after Rutherford and Byrd reached on errors.

An inning later in a 3-2 game, Smith doubled and Byrd reached again on an error, both scoring with Pearson adding an RBI in the inning.

Morgan doubled, stole third and scored on a Brayson Buff sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead after four innings before Patton batted around in the fifth, scoring five runs on just two infield singles, two walks and a hit batter and the last of five Warriors errors.