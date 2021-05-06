H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Patton run-rules its way to 3-0

Noah Morgan moved to the top of the lineup for the Patton baseball team on Wednesday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference home contest versus West Caldwell and made the move pay off.
Morgan ended the evening in run-rule fashion with his third hit in as many innings, a double to deep left to score Brayden Pearson from second base for a 12-2 subdued walk-off win in the bottom of the sixth.
Patton (3-0 NWFAC) has now won all three games via the run rule and outscored the opposition by a 32-2 margin.
West took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the second as it scored its first run of the year, which was also the first run PHS had allowed. Patton first baseman Peyton Smith singled to left to get the wheels turning in the bottom of the same frame, and Smith, Waylon Rutherford and Kalen Byrd all scored for a 3-1 lead after Rutherford and Byrd reached on errors.
An inning later in a 3-2 game, Smith doubled and Byrd reached again on an error, both scoring with Pearson adding an RBI in the inning.
Morgan doubled, stole third and scored on a Brayson Buff sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead after four innings before Patton batted around in the fifth, scoring five runs on just two infield singles, two walks and a hit batter and the last of five Warriors errors.
PHS offensive leaders in the victory included Morgan (3 for 4, walk, two runs, RBI, SB), Pearson (3 for 4, two runs, RBI, SB), Smith (2 for 3, walk, two runs, SB) and Easton McCoy (2 for 4). Cole Whisnant singled, walked, stole a base and scored a run, Byrd stole two bases, Rutherford added a fourth-inning single, and Christian White (walk, RBI) and Buff scored a run each.
White (3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, ER, 3 K) started on the mound and earned the decision before he was relieved by Nick McGee (3 IP, 2 H, BB, 0 ER, 2 K).
Foard 3, Draughn 2
Draughn’s Thomas Lambert reached on a two-base error in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday in Newton to tie the score 2-2, but Foard scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to deny the guests an early win streak against two of the league’s top squads.
The Wildcats (1-2 NWFAC) squandered a strong start on the mound from Marshall Byrd, who struck out seven and allowed just one hit and five walks without an earned run in five innings. John Robert Abernathy (IP, H, ER, K) closed the game.
Lambert, Kelton Mitchell (run), Nick Rhoney and Brayden Schutt (SB) each singled for Draughn, while Abernathy walked and scored a run.
Draughn tallied four of the game’s six total hits but also committed five of the teams’ six total errors.
Hibriten 13, EB 3 (6 inn.’s)
The Cavaliers (0-3 NWFAC) remained winless Wednesday in Lenoir as they managed just two hits and committed four errors.
East Burke’s Cash Norman and Jake Bevins (walk) both singled and scored, and Corbin McNeil walked and scored a run. Colen Eckard (HBP), Blane Fulbright (HBP) and Dalton Teague (two walks) had an RBI apiece, and Ben Mast stole a base.
Ben Elkins gave EB a quality start with four strikeouts and two earned runs allowed over five innings in which he allowed four hits and walked three.
Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1 (6 inn.’s)
The Patriots (0-3, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) nabbed a 1-0 lead Wednesday in Taylorsville as Garren Bryant drove in Brett Bedard, who had singled, in the top of the first. But the Cougars answered quickly with five runs in the bottom of frame and added two in the second, then four in the sixth to end things early, aided by five costly FHS errors in the contest.
Bedard’s early hit was Freedom’s only one on the day, while Damien Dula (two), Mason Mozeley, Jagger Bailey and Carson Dyson each drew walks. Dula stole two bases and Dyson one.
Daniel Stevenson (2 IP, 5 ER, 2 K), Tristan Esquivel (2 IP, 0 ER, K), Bryant (IP, ER, K) and Bailey each pitched.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.