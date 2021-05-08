H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Smith, Patton run opening win streak to 4

GAMEWELL — For a second consecutive Thursday, Peyton Smith pitched a gem and backed it up with a home run as the Patton baseball team won by run rule to sweep a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent.
This time, West Caldwell was the victim in a 12-0, five-inning outcome that propelled the Panthers to a 4-0 start.
Smith started and went four innings from the mound, striking out nine and allowing only two hits and a walk. He’s now struck out 19 in 10 innings this season and allowed three hits and two walks without an earned run.
At the plate, Smith homered and tripled, scoring twice and finishing with a team-best three hits and four RBIs. Other Patton offensive leaders were Brayden Pearson (2 for 3, walk, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, SB), Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3, walk, double, three runs, RBI, two SB), Easton McCoy (2 for 3, two walks, run, RBI) and Brayson Buff (2 for 5, double, two runs, RBI) and Noah Morgan (single, walk, run, two SB).
Patton has outscored its opponents to date by a 44-2 margin but will be put to the test this week against a fellow 4-0 Bunker Hill squad which sports a gaudy 57-0 run differential.
Foard 19, Draughn 6
A seven-spot for the Tigers in the top of the first on Thursday in Valdese proved too much for the Wildcats (1-3 NWFAC) to overcome in an eventual 13-run defeat.
Draughn got as close as 8-5 after three innings, but a three-run home run in the top of the fifth helped the Tigers push back out to a 12-5 advantage, which became a 15-5 lead in the top of the sixth. A solo home run by DHS’ Trey Jensen in the bottom of the sixth kept the game going, but the visitors plated another quartet of runs in the top of the seventh frame.
Jensen (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs) and Will Price (2 for 3, RBI, run) led the DHS offense.
Nick Rhoney (4 IP) started on the mound for Draughn and scattered four hits and seven walks for five earned runs with one strikeout. John Robert Abernathy (2 IP, 6 H, BB, 6 ER, K), Tanner Woody (2/3 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 ER, K) and Jensen (1/3 IP) came on in relief.
Hibriten 14, EB 3 (5 inn.’s)
A nine-run first for the visiting Panthers spelled doom for East Burke in Thursday's run-rule loss.
The Cavaliers (0-4 NWFAC) kept the Panthers off the board in the second and fourth innings as Hibriten added a run in the third and four in the fifth to complete the victory.
All three of EB's runs came in the third, when Ben Mast led off with a single and scored a run off a Jake Bevins RBI single. Blane Fulbright later added a two-run single in the inning to score Bevins and Ben Elkins.
Bevins led the Cavaliers with two hits while Elkins, Dalton Teague and Luke Bumgarner each got on base with a walk.
Nate Zimmerman started on the mound, with Bumgarner pitching in relief, each tossing a strikeout.
Watauga 7, Freedom 3
The Patriots (0-4, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Friday in Boone but couldn’t hang on, allowing the Pioneers to cross the plate in each of the last four innings.
Mason Mozeley and Brett Bedard both walked and scored in the first on a Watauga error before Damien Dula singled and stole second and third, scoring on a Mozeley base hit in the third to account for FHS’ final run. Watauga took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
Freedom pitchers only allowed five hits on the night, but four walks, two hit batsmen and three errors led to three unearned Watauga runs.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.