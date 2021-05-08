H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Smith, Patton run opening win streak to 4

Draughn got as close as 8-5 after three innings, but a three-run home run in the top of the fifth helped the Tigers push back out to a 12-5 advantage, which became a 15-5 lead in the top of the sixth. A solo home run by DHS’ Trey Jensen in the bottom of the sixth kept the game going, but the visitors plated another quartet of runs in the top of the seventh frame.

Jensen (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs) and Will Price (2 for 3, RBI, run) led the DHS offense.

Nick Rhoney (4 IP) started on the mound for Draughn and scattered four hits and seven walks for five earned runs with one strikeout. John Robert Abernathy (2 IP, 6 H, BB, 6 ER, K), Tanner Woody (2/3 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 ER, K) and Jensen (1/3 IP) came on in relief.

Hibriten 14, EB 3 (5 inn.’s)

A nine-run first for the visiting Panthers spelled doom for East Burke in Thursday's run-rule loss.

The Cavaliers (0-4 NWFAC) kept the Panthers off the board in the second and fourth innings as Hibriten added a run in the third and four in the fifth to complete the victory.

All three of EB's runs came in the third, when Ben Mast led off with a single and scored a run off a Jake Bevins RBI single. Blane Fulbright later added a two-run single in the inning to score Bevins and Ben Elkins.