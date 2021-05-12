H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Strickland gives Draughn strong start in win

VALDESE — After two earlier run-rule losses at home, Draughn baseball coach Mason Biddix challenged his Wildcats to turn things around.
An eight-run fourth-inning rally did the trick as Draughn (2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) gain its first home win of the shortened 2021 season, 8-1 on Tuesday night over visiting West Caldwell.
“We explained to them (at practice) that the losses at home were unacceptable and we needed to reverse the tide,” said Biddix. “This was a good team win, and everyone contributed.”
The first three innings for Draughn only saw Marshall Byrd (first-inning double) and Logan McGee (third-inning walk) reach base.
Trey Jensen then led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and scored after Gabe Strickland reached base on an error.
The floodgates opened afterward, with singles supplied by Nick Rhoney and John Robert Abernathy, McGee and Tanner Woody reaching on errors, and RBI hits coming from Byrd, Jensen and Strickland. Jackson Kirkley, Kelton Mitchell, Abernathy, McGee, Woody and Byrd all crossed home plate, with Jensen adding a second run in the frame.
The left-hander Strickland did the rest of the work from the mound, as despite giving up a sixth-inning solo home run, he struck out 11 and yielded just five hits and a walk in six innings to earn his first win of the year.
“It was a great game, and the (rest of the) team contributed a lot,” Strickland said. “We had good defense behind me, and we got hits in key situations.”
Abernathy pitched a perfect seventh inning, tossing two strikeouts. Byrd (two doubles), Jensen (two doubles) and Abernathy led the Wildcats with two hits each, while Woody drove in a team-high three runs and stole a base.
Bunker Hill 4, Patton 1
The Panthers (4-1 NWFAC) dropped a battle of unbeatens Tuesday in Claremont.
Coming in to the contest, the red-hot Bears had outscored their opponents 57-0 and had not played a full seven-inning game all season.
The Panthers took care of both of those streaks but could not manage much more than that, mustering only five hits to go along with their one run and striking out 12 times. To its credit, Patton held Bunker to six hits.
“Overall, I think we did a good job (on the mound),” Patton coach Jonathan Browning said. “We gave a few free bases away on some wild pitches that may have made a run difference here or there.
“We have to have more productive at-bats, put the ball in play and put a little pressure on their defense. Our strikeout rate was too high for us to be successful.”
Cole Whisnant (1 2/3 IP, ER, K), Christian White (1 1/3 IP, 2 K) and Nick McGee (3 IP, 2 ER, 2K) all pitched for PHS. At the plate, Brayden Pearson was 2 for 3 with a double to lead the way. White, Brayson Buff (RBI), Noah Morgan (two SB, run) and Easton McCoy added a hit each, and Bryce Charlet drew a pair of walks.
Foard 10, EB 0 (6 inn.’s)
The Cavaliers (0-5 NWFAC) remained competitive in Tuesday’s contest in Newton, trailing just 4-0 through four innings and 5-0 through five, until a Tigers’ five-spot in the bottom of the sixth ended it early via run rule.
East Burke got a hit apiece in the loss from Blane Fulbright (SB), Colen Eckard and Dalton Teague, while Eden Worley walked and Cash Norman was hit by a pitch.
Ben Elkins (4 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 7 K) started on the mound, and Will Wiedner (1 1/3 IP, ER, 2 K) pitched in relief.
McDowell 7, Freedom 0
The Patriots (0-5, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless with Tuesday’s home loss, in which the rival Titans plated all but one of their runs in the top of the fourth inning on three hits, three walks an one of two FHS errors in the game. McDowell scored five times with two outs in the frame.
Freedom, which had only one runner reach third base, was led at the plate by Garren Bryant and Mason Mozeley, both of whom singled and walked. Brett Bedard (HBP) also reached base, as did Jagger Bailey, who lifted a ball to right field but wasn’t credited for a hit as the FHS runner from first base had to hold to make sure the ball wasn’t caught, then was beaten to second base by the throw.
Mozeley (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 BB, ER, K) started before Daniel Stevenson (2 1/3 IP, H, BB) and Tristan Esquivel (IP, H 2 BB) pitched in relief.
