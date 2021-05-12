H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Strickland gives Draughn strong start in win

“It was a great game, and the (rest of the) team contributed a lot,” Strickland said. “We had good defense behind me, and we got hits in key situations.”

Abernathy pitched a perfect seventh inning, tossing two strikeouts. Byrd (two doubles), Jensen (two doubles) and Abernathy led the Wildcats with two hits each, while Woody drove in a team-high three runs and stole a base.

Bunker Hill 4, Patton 1

The Panthers (4-1 NWFAC) dropped a battle of unbeatens Tuesday in Claremont.

Coming in to the contest, the red-hot Bears had outscored their opponents 57-0 and had not played a full seven-inning game all season.

The Panthers took care of both of those streaks but could not manage much more than that, mustering only five hits to go along with their one run and striking out 12 times. To its credit, Patton held Bunker to six hits.

“Overall, I think we did a good job (on the mound),” Patton coach Jonathan Browning said. “We gave a few free bases away on some wild pitches that may have made a run difference here or there.

“We have to have more productive at-bats, put the ball in play and put a little pressure on their defense. Our strikeout rate was too high for us to be successful.”