H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats edge EB in another wild one

VALDESE — Rival East Burke didn’t make it easy, but the Draughn baseball team earned a sweep and extended its longest winning streak since 2017 — which was the most recent time the Wildcats made the state playoffs — with Thursday’s wild 7-6 home win.

However, Draughn (5-4 NWFAC) couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling the next day at home against undefeated Bunker Hill, 10-0 in five innings, in a contest moved forward a week on the schedule.

On Thursday in the club’s fourth straight victory, Draughn trailed EB 6-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth, having never led.

The Wildcats’ Tanner Woody provided the heroics down the stretch as he hit an RBI double to score Logan McGee, who had reached on a triple, before Woody scored to tie the game on a Trey Jensen fielder’s choice.

Then after John Robert Abernathy got two strikeouts and a flyout in a perfect top of the seventh for Draughn, Woody’s hard ground ball to the shortstop was misplayed as pinch runner Jackson Kirkley — running for Nick Rhoney, who had singled — crossed home plate to cap the walk-off win.

It came two days after the rivals played a 10-inning marathon in Icard, a win that lifted Draughn above .500 for the first time.