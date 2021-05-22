H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats edge EB in another wild one

VALDESE — Rival East Burke didn’t make it easy, but the Draughn baseball team earned a sweep and extended its longest winning streak since 2017 — which was the most recent time the Wildcats made the state playoffs — with Thursday’s wild 7-6 home win.
However, Draughn (5-4 NWFAC) couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling the next day at home against undefeated Bunker Hill, 10-0 in five innings, in a contest moved forward a week on the schedule.
On Thursday in the club’s fourth straight victory, Draughn trailed EB 6-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth, having never led.
The Wildcats’ Tanner Woody provided the heroics down the stretch as he hit an RBI double to score Logan McGee, who had reached on a triple, before Woody scored to tie the game on a Trey Jensen fielder’s choice.
Then after John Robert Abernathy got two strikeouts and a flyout in a perfect top of the seventh for Draughn, Woody’s hard ground ball to the shortstop was misplayed as pinch runner Jackson Kirkley — running for Nick Rhoney, who had singled — crossed home plate to cap the walk-off win.
It came two days after the rivals played a 10-inning marathon in Icard, a win that lifted Draughn above .500 for the first time.
The Cavaliers (0-8 NWFAC) led 3-0 after a half-inning and pushed the margin to 4-0 with another run in the second. Singles from Jake Bevins, Dalton Teague and Blane Fulbright loaded the bases for EB with one out in the first before an Ethan Keener single scored Bevins.
Ben Mast, running for Teague, made it 2-0 on a passed ball, and Fulbright scored as Colen Eckard reached on an error. An inning later, Fulbright reached via error as Bevins scored again.
Draughn was led at the plate by Woody (2 for 4, two runs, three RBIs), Abernathy (2 for 4, double) and Rhoney (2 for 4). McGee scored twice, Marshall Byrd doubled and scored a run, Jensen singled and walked once and Gabe Strickland singled and drove in one.
Abernathy got the win after Rhoney worked around 12 hits, two walks and two errors behind him to allow just three earned runs and strike out seven in a six-inning start.
Eckard started on the mound for EB, who committed four errors. He allowed just one earned run and struck out three over five innings before Fulbright pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
EB’s offense was paced by Bevins (4 for 4, SB), Teague (2 for 3, walk), Keener (2 for 4, two RBIs), Luke Bumgarner (2 for 4, run) and Ben Elkins (1 for 3, HR).
Woody doubled and had two of Draughn’s four total hits in Friday’s shutout loss. Rhoney and Thomas Lambert added singles, and Abernathy walked once. Jensen drew the pitching start to end DHS’ first three-game week of the year, and he lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out three.
Draughn travels to Bunker on Monday, then is idle the rest of this week.
Patton 10, Hibriten 1
Down its No. 1 starting pitcher, someone needed to step up for Patton. On Thursday in Lenoir, that someone was junior right-hander Brayson Buff.
Buff carried Patton, striking out seven, walking one and not allowing an earned run in a complete-game three-hitter. He also had a big day with the bat as one of three Panthers with a pair of hits as he doubled twice and drove in a team-best three runs while also scoring once.
Patton (6-2 NWFAC) led 1-0 after an inning, 3-0 after three and then blew the game open with five runs in the fifth. Patton notched 12 hits as a team, at least one by each starter.
The rest of PHS’ offensive production included Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3, double, walk, run), Christian White (2 for 4, run), Noah Morgan (triple, three runs, RBI, SB), Brayden Pearson (double, run, two RBIs), Peyton Smith (single, walk, run, RBI), Jackson Connelly (single, walk, run, SB), Kalen Byrd (single, walk, run) and Easton McCoy( single, two RBIs).
With the key win, Patton swept Hibriten (5-3) to jump them in the standings and stayed in a bunched top half of the league race. Bunker Hill (9-0), Foard (8-0), Patton, Hibriten and Draughn still square off in 11 total games remaining on the schedule. Bunker (who swept Patton) still faces Draughn once plus Hibriten and Foard twice apiece, and Foard also has Hibriten and Patton left to play twice each.
Patton faces East Burke twice this week starting Monday at home.
R-S Central 12, Freedom 0
The Patriots (1-7, 1-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) failed to start a win streak after Tuesday’s initial triumph, losing in nonconference action Wednesday in Rutherfordton. Freedom’s Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey, Tristan Esquivel all pitched; No more details were available.
Freedom plays at South Caldwell, which occupies third place in the league standings, on Monday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.