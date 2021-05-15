H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats start win streak, Panthers lose P Smith

Draughn next faces rival East Burke twice this week, starting Tuesday in Icard.

Bunker Hill 2, Patton 0

The Panthers (4-2 NWFAC) dropped a second straight versus the unbeaten Bears at home Thursday, but more importantly, may have lost senior ace pitcher Peyton Smith for the season.

After two scoreless innings from the mound extended his streak to 12 to open the year, Smith “heard something in his elbow pop,” his father said, and took himself out of the game, unable to raise his hand. The initial diagnosis Smith received that night was a medial UCL tear, which would likely require Tommy John surgery and shut him down for roughly 12 months.

Smith, who had allowed just seven base runners and struck out 20 in his 12 scoreless innings this spring, was also a cog for PHS with the bat. He is hitting .421 with seven runs, eight RBIs and five extra-base hits including two home runs.

Patton gave up one run in the top of the third and one in the fifth Thursday. Noah Morgan reached on a walk and Brayden Pearson singled, but the Panthers struck out 12 times as a team. Christian White (5 IP, 6 H, BB, ER, 6 K) pitched effectively in relief.