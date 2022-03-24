H.S. BASKETBALL: 23 local players named all-conference across 4 leagues

A total of 23 local prep basketball players and one coach were honored as Burke County’s four high school leagues released their all-conference lists.

Notably for Draughn following its first season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, Lady Wildcats junior center was named girls offensive player of the year, Wildcats sophomore forward Eli Tillery was boys co-defensive player of the year and Yates Jensen was named boys coach of the year.

And Freedom boys freshman guard/forward Amore Connelly and Patton boys senior forward Waylon Rutherford both were named All-District 10 second team and Snyder and Draughn boys senior guard Daylin Pritchard were named third-team all-district.

Tillery’s 54 total blocks (2.4 per game) represented more than half of the Draughn boys’ team total of 101. Tillery also averaged 4.6 defensive rebounds per game and 0.7 steals per game.

Snyder averaged team-highs of 17.4 points (also a county-high) and 6.5 rebounds per game to go along with 1.1 assists per game on the offensive end of the floor.

Tillery was joined as All-WHC by Draughn boys teammates Daylin Pritchard, junior guard/forward Zaydin Pritchard, senior guard Brayden Schutt and junior forward/center Luke Rector as Jensen guided them to WHC regular season and tournament championships.

Snyder was joined on the All-WHC girls list by Lady Wildcats teammates junior guard Ella Abernathy, sophomore guard Jenna Abernathy and senior guard Kaitlyn Kincaid as DHS finished second in the league standings.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Freedom equaled Draughn’s nine all-league selections, led in boys by Connelly, junior guard/forward Mekhi “Philly” Harris, senior guard Drew Costello, senior guard Trey Ledford (honorable mention) and sophomore forward Gavin McNaughton (honorable mention) as the Patriots split the NWC regular season crown.

The Lady Patriots’ All-NWC selections were senior forward Zakiah King, senior guard Christena Rhone, senior guard Stevee McGee and sophomore guard Sydnie Demiter as FHS was tops in the 3A portion of the conference.

The Patton boys, which finished third in their first season in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, were represented as all-league by Rutherford and senior forward Connor Rudisill.

The Lady Panthers’ lone All-MF7 selection was senior post Cierra Lail.

In their return to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, the East Burke boys’ lone all-league selection was senior guard Logan Coffey.

And the Lady Cavaliers, runners-up in the league, had two All-CVAC selections in junior forward Aubree Grigg and freshman guard Braelyn Stilwell.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.