H.S. BASKETBALL HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Freedom Christmas Inv’l returns after year off

One of Burke County prep basketball fans’ favorite events is back on the menu after being shelved last year due to COVID-19.
The Freedom Christmas Invitational will return for its 47th installment with all-day action for boys and girls on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the school’s Crump-Rogers Gym.
Last year marked just the second time in school history the holiday hoops event was not held, joining the 1973-74 season, which was Freedom’s first year of existence.
Girls games are at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day while boys contests will be held at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on all three days of the tournament, culminating in the championship games in the late time slots on Wednesday.
The Patriot boys are going for their fifth straight win in the host event while the FHS girls look to go back-to-back after falling in the title game in 2018 before winning the trophy in 2019, but they’ll have some pretty good competition if they’re going to accomplish those goals.
Of the 16 total teams in the tournament, 12 enter at .500 overall or above, including the Freedom boys (6-2) and the Lady Patriots (8-1). Both host teams will, as usual, cap off the opening day.
The girls will play at 7 p.m. on Monday against Statesville (1-4), which lost to Freedom’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten, 62-24, at home on Dec. 14. Freedom will face either Forbush (6-2) or R-S Central (3-7), which play Monday at 4 p.m., on Tuesday. Other opening-round matchups include Ashbrook (5-2) versus Hibriten (7-2) at 10 a.m. and Berry (4-4) against Enka (3-6) at 11:30 a.m.
Ashbrook split its nonconference matchups with Hickory, a team Freedom beat on the road. Hibriten already has swept West Lincoln, defeated Patton and lost at Avery County in double-overtime. Enka notably has home losses to Mountain Heritage and A.C. Reynolds — a squad that defeated FHS in double-OT in Asheville earlier this month. R.S. Central was swept by McDowell and Reynolds, lost to Mountain Heritage and beat Hendersonville.
The Freedom boys open at 8 p.m. on Monday versus T.C. Roberson (6-2), which was swept by Hendersonville, earned a sweep over the NWC’s Watauga, and defeated McDowell. FHS will go against either West Caldwell (4-5) or Franklin Prep (7-4), which play Monday at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday. The remaining first-day matchups include Hibriten (4-4) versus R-S Central (9-1) at 1 p.m. and Enka (8-1) versus Chase (0-7) at 2:30 p.m.
Hibriten lost at Avery, split with West Caldwell and lost at Patton, a team against which Freedom completed a season sweep on Wednesday. R-S Central already has swept McDowell, split with Reynolds — which topped visiting FHS earlier in the month — and defeated both Mountain Heritage and Hendersonville, the latter a thrilling 79-78 victory on the road in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action on Dec. 17. Enka has a win over Mountain Heritage and a loss versus Reynolds. Chase lost to West Lincoln and East Rutherford and to Freedom, 95-61, at home on Dec. 14. West Caldwell was swept by NWC team South Caldwell, split with Hibriten, beat Patton and Bunker Hill at home and dropped a home game to Newton-Conover. One of Franklin Prep’s losses was at Lincoln Charter on Nov. 18. And Roberson was swept by Hendersonville, earned a sweep over Watauga, and topped McDowell at home on Dec. 14.
East Burke at McDowell tournament
After serving as a regular Freedom Christmas Invitational participant for years, East Burke’s basketball teams this season will play in the McDowell Christmas Tournament, held next Wednesday and Thursday on the MHS campus in Marion.
Both EB squads will take on the host Titans teams on the first day of competition.
Boys games will be at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day while the girls contests will be held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both days. The title games will be in the late windows on Thursday.
The Lady Cavaliers (4-4) and Lady Titans (3-3) will play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. McDowell’s notable results include a sweep of R-S Central, a win over Madison and losses to South Caldwell and Watauga. East Burke will face either Pisgah (5-3) or the Community School of Davison (4-3), which play Wednesday at 2 p.m., on Thursday.
Pisgah notably defeated Brevard, 44-24, at home on Dec. 9.
The EB boys (0-8) and McDowell boys (1-5) will square off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. McDowell’s slate so far includes a sweep at the hands of R-S Central, losses to South Caldwell and Watauga and a win over Madison. The Cavs will take on either Pisgah (4-4) or the Community School of Davidson (4-3), a 3:30 p.m. first-round matchup on Wednesday, on the second day of action on Thursday.
Pisgah’s boys also topped Brevard at home on Dec. 9, taking a 70-50 victory.
Draughn, Patton take time off
The Draughn boys (6-5) and girls (8-3) and the Patton boys (7-3) and girls (0-10) will not compete over the winter break. Both schools will be back in action on Jan. 4 as the Wildcats visit Madison in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play and the Panthers host East Rutherford in MF7 competition.
