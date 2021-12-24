H.S. BASKETBALL HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Freedom Christmas Inv’l returns after year off

The girls will play at 7 p.m. on Monday against Statesville (1-4), which lost to Freedom’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten, 62-24, at home on Dec. 14. Freedom will face either Forbush (6-2) or R-S Central (3-7), which play Monday at 4 p.m., on Tuesday. Other opening-round matchups include Ashbrook (5-2) versus Hibriten (7-2) at 10 a.m. and Berry (4-4) against Enka (3-6) at 11:30 a.m.

Ashbrook split its nonconference matchups with Hickory, a team Freedom beat on the road. Hibriten already has swept West Lincoln, defeated Patton and lost at Avery County in double-overtime. Enka notably has home losses to Mountain Heritage and A.C. Reynolds — a squad that defeated FHS in double-OT in Asheville earlier this month. R.S. Central was swept by McDowell and Reynolds, lost to Mountain Heritage and beat Hendersonville.

The Freedom boys open at 8 p.m. on Monday versus T.C. Roberson (6-2), which was swept by Hendersonville, earned a sweep over the NWC’s Watauga, and defeated McDowell. FHS will go against either West Caldwell (4-5) or Franklin Prep (7-4), which play Monday at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday. The remaining first-day matchups include Hibriten (4-4) versus R-S Central (9-1) at 1 p.m. and Enka (8-1) versus Chase (0-7) at 2:30 p.m.