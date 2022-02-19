H.S. BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Freedom teams nab county's highest seeds

CHAPEL HILL — Crump-Rogers Gym could be a busy place this week.

The Freedom basketball teams earned Burke County's highest seeds as the NCHSAA released state playoff brackets, and both Patriots squads are poised to play their first three playoff contests at home throughout this week if they can keep winning in the 3A West brackets.

They are joined in the postseason by both Draughn squads in the 1A West brackets an the Patton boys and East Burke girls in the 2A West brackets as first-round action takes place Tuesday, followed by the second round on Thursday and third round of Saturday.

The Lady Patriots (17-7) — who are trying to win at least one playoff game for the 16th season in a row — earned the county's highest seed, No. 3, and will host No. 30 Smoky Mountain (13-11) in the first leg of a 6 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Crump-Rogers in a meeting of teams with no common opponents this season. With a win, however, Freedom would host either No. 14 Hickory or No. 19 Enka in Thursday's second round, and FHS topped Hickory on the road, 45-32, in December.