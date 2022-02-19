H.S. BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Freedom teams nab county's highest seeds

CHAPEL HILL — Crump-Rogers Gym could be a busy place this week.
The Freedom basketball teams earned Burke County's highest seeds as the NCHSAA released state playoff brackets, and both Patriots squads are poised to play their first three playoff contests at home throughout this week if they can keep winning in the 3A West brackets.
They are joined in the postseason by both Draughn squads in the 1A West brackets an the Patton boys and East Burke girls in the 2A West brackets as first-round action takes place Tuesday, followed by the second round on Thursday and third round of Saturday.
The Lady Patriots (17-7) — who are trying to win at least one playoff game for the 16th season in a row — earned the county's highest seed, No. 3, and will host No. 30 Smoky Mountain (13-11) in the first leg of a 6 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Crump-Rogers in a meeting of teams with no common opponents this season. With a win, however, Freedom would host either No. 14 Hickory or No. 19 Enka in Thursday's second round, and FHS topped Hickory on the road, 45-32, in December.
The second game of the doubleheader will feature the No. 4 Freedom boys (17-7), Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular season co-champions alongside 4A Alexander Central, hosting No. 29 Northwest Cabarrus (12-11), another meeting of teams with no shared opponents this winter. With a win, the Patriots — who are back in the state playoffs after a year away following a 2019-20 co-state championship — would host either No. 13 Asheboro or No. 20 North Lincoln, another pair of unfamiliar foes, in the second round on Thursday.
In Valdese on Tuesday night, the Draughn squads also will host a doubleheader of playoff action, starting at 6 p.m. as the No. 14 seed Lady Wildcats (18-6) will entertain No. 19 Swain County (10-16). The teams share one opponent this season in Mountain Heritage, against whom DHS won one of three meetings and the Lady Maroon Devils lost in a Christmas tournament. With a win, Draughn would either visit No. 3 Uwharrie Charter or host No. 30 Bradford Prep in the second round on Thursday.
The Draughn boys (18-6), the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference's regular season and tournament champions, will follow up that game Tuesday by hosting No. 26 Mountain Island Charter (11-14). The Wildcats and Raptors share no common opponents this season. If they win, the Wildcats would proceed to host either No. 10 Christ the King or No. 23 Mitchell in the second round on Thursday, with the Mountaineers being a WHC opponent that DHS swept easily in two meetings this winter.
The Patton boys (15-8) also will open the state playoffs with a home game, earning a No. 13 seed and hosting No. 20 Community School of Davidson (12-10) in the first round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Panthers and Spartans have not encountered any shared opponents this season. With a win, PHS would either visit No. 4 North Surry or host No. 29 Surry Central in the second round on Thursday.
And the East Burke girls (15-8), a No. 18 seed, also have a first-round date with Community School of Davidson (15-7), a No. 15 seed, on Tuesday. The Lady Cavaliers will hit the road for a 6 p.m. tip-off versus the Lady Spartans, who haven't faced a common opponent to EB this winter. With a win, East Burke would either visit No. 2 Salisbury or host No. 31 Surry Central for Thursday's second-round action.
The East Burke boys (5-18) and Patton girls (5-17) were left off the state playoff brackets, officially ending their seasons.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.