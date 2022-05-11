H.S. BOYS GOLF STATES ROUNDUP: EB’s Mace T-8th in 2A, Freedom’s Bock T-9th in 3A

FOXFIRE VILLAGE — East Burke senior boys golfer finished in a tie for eighth place at the NCHSAA 2A state championships.

The state finals were held Monday and Tuesday on the Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course.

Mace shot a 12-over 156 across two days with a 4-over 76 in the first round on Monday and an 8-over 80 in the second round on Tuesday. Mace tallied four birdies over the two-day event, parring 21 more holes, including the course’s final six holes on Tuesday.

The result placed Mace eight strokes behind state champion Logan Atkins (148), a junior from Midway, who also shot a 76 on Monday.

Atkins was followed by East Surry’s Bradley Davis Jr. (150), Midway’s Caden Hodges (151), Beddingfield’s Nathan O’Neal and Drew O’Neal (both 154) and East Gaston’s Ethan Hayes and Farmville Central’s Holden Rucker (both 155).

Mace was tied with West Davidson junior Calvin Hawkins for eighth place.

East Surry claimed the team state championship, followed by Midway, Clinton, West Davidson, Polk County, Lincoln Charter, Salisbury, Bandys, Washington, Raleigh Charter, North Johnston and East Duplin.

Freedom’s Bock T-9th in 3A

Patriots sophomore Alex Bock finished in a five-way tie for ninth place at the NCHSAA 3A state championships, contested on Pinehurst Resort’s No. 6 Course on Monday and Tuesday in Pinehurst.

Bock followed up his performance of a 6-over 78 in the first round on Monday with 3-over 75 in the second round on Tuesday, finishing up with a 9-over total of 153. He registered five birdies and 20 par holes across his two days of action.

Bock finished four strokes behind J.H. Rose sophomore Luke Mosley (149), who was crowned state champion after winning a four-way tie with Forestview senior Nick Norman, High Point Central senior Davis DeLille and Cape Fear junior Gavin Drose on the second playoff hole.

That quartet was followed by J.H. Rose’s Cameron Hardison and Terry Sanford’s Thomas Horne (both 150) and Northwood’s Jake Conklin and Fike’s Ethan Boyette (both 152).

Bock shared ninth place with Central Academy’s Alexander Murphy, Western Alamance’s Brad Grajzar, Lake Norman Charter’s Ben Bailey and Cape Fear’s Nick Perry.

J.H. Rose was the team champion, followed by Terry Sanford, Cape Fear, Western Alamance, Stuart Cramer, West Carteret, Lake Norman Charter, Kings Mountain, South Johnston, Crest, Rockingham County and High Point Central.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.