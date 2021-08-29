H.S. BRIEFS: BCPS requiring masks for indoor spectators

Spectators will be required to wear masks at Burke County Public Schools’ indoor sporting events starting today, the school system confirmed.

It is another COVID-19 prevention step after the Burke County Board of Education recently voted to require face coverings for student-athletes in all indoor settings except for games, and also including in bench areas during games.

For now, in the fall sports season, that only includes volleyball. At the high school level, the first games to fall under the new crowd mask policy will be today’s nonconference contests of East Burke at Freedom and Alexander Central at Draughn.

Other home prep volleyball matches this week’s schedule are Maiden at East Burke in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and Polk County at Patton in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference on Tuesday and Avery County at Draughn in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and non-league Freedom at Patton on Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Freedom’s Deacon 1st at Providence Inv’l

Katie Deacon of Freedom won the girls portion of the Providence Cross Country Invitational on Larry McAfee Course at McAlpine Park in Charlotte late Saturday, timing in at 20:50.50.