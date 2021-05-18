H.S. BRIEFS: Current alignment has produced its share of state champs

As the NCHSAA’s conference alignment comes to a close in about a month with the end of sports for the 2020-21 school year, the two conferences of which Burke County high schools are members have enjoyed quite a four-year run at the state level.

According to research done by the Hickory Daily Record’s Mark Parker, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference has produced six team state titles and 10 individual state titles since August 2017, while Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schools have won five team state titles and 11 individually.

Freedom won two team titles (girls golf, 2021; boys basketball, 2020) and two individual titles (Spencer Leonhardt, wrestling; 2018, 2019) with Patton also claiming an individual title (Faith Younts, track; 2019).

Fourteen of the 15 total schools had at least one of the four: team champion or runner-up, individual champion or runner-up. (East Burke is the outlier.)

TENNIS

Hickory 7, Freedom 2

The host Lady Patriots (1-2, 0-1 NWC) dropped their league opener Monday despite singles victories at the No. 1 (Lee Kania; 6-2, 6-4) and No. 4 (Ellie Deacon; 6-2, 6-1) lines.