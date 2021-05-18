H.S. BRIEFS: Current alignment has produced its share of state champs

As the NCHSAA’s conference alignment comes to a close in about a month with the end of sports for the 2020-21 school year, the two conferences of which Burke County high schools are members have enjoyed quite a four-year run at the state level.
According to research done by the Hickory Daily Record’s Mark Parker, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference has produced six team state titles and 10 individual state titles since August 2017, while Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schools have won five team state titles and 11 individually.
Freedom won two team titles (girls golf, 2021; boys basketball, 2020) and two individual titles (Spencer Leonhardt, wrestling; 2018, 2019) with Patton also claiming an individual title (Faith Younts, track; 2019).
Fourteen of the 15 total schools had at least one of the four: team champion or runner-up, individual champion or runner-up. (East Burke is the outlier.)
TENNIS
Hickory 7, Freedom 2
The host Lady Patriots (1-2, 0-1 NWC) dropped their league opener Monday despite singles victories at the No. 1 (Lee Kania; 6-2, 6-4) and No. 4 (Ellie Deacon; 6-2, 6-1) lines.
Freedom’s Katie Brockland hung tough in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-10 setback at No. 5, and Calissa Stubbs claimed seven games in a No. 6 singles loss. Deacon/Sara Byrd Succop won a team-high four doubles games in a pro-set loss.
CORRECTIONS
There were several errors in the all-conference story that appeared in Tuesday’s edition. EB’s boys tennis honorable mention selection Davy Stamey’s name was misspelled as it was incorrect in the NWFAC’s release sent out to media. Patton senior Charlie Gessner’s 25-6 record in tennis since his sophomore season is in singles matches only. And Mikhayla Lingafelt’s ERA in softball at Freedom this spring was 4.77 (not .477).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.