H.S. BRIEFS: Shot clock could be coming in 2022-23 season

A shot clock is coming to high school basketball across the nation as soon as the 2022-23 season, though that doesn’t necessarily mean North Carolina will incorporate the new setup that season.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) on Wednesday released information detailing its plans to allow state associations to adopt a shot clock for high school hoops beginning in roughly 18 months.

However, the NFHS’ announcement does not mean that a shot clock is required to be adopted by any state association.

“The NCHSAA is aware that the NFHS has approved the use of a shot clock by state association adoption beginning in 2022-2023,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “The board of directors and staff will consult with our basketball coaches association as well as system-wide and school athletic directors to make the best decision for the student-athletes of our state in the coming months.”

POSTPONEMENTS

None of the three high school track and field meets in which Burke County teams were scheduled to participate on Wednesday were held.

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference four-team meet at Foard, with EB slated to attend, was moved to Thursday. Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday’s was Freedom’s three-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet at McDowell. Patton and Draughn were scheduled for a four-team NWFAC meet at Hibriten that was postponed Wednesday, with no makeup date announced.

