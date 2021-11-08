H.S. CROSS COUNTRY BRIEFS: Freedom’s Deacon, EB’s Walsh named all-state

KERNERSVILLE — Freedom’s Katie Deacon and East Burke’s Meah Walsh were recognized as all-state in cross country following their top 10 finishes in Saturday’s NCHSAA state championships, hosted by Surry Central and held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

Deacon finished ninth in the 3A girls portion with a time of 19:44.28 and Walsh was ninth in 2A girls after clocking in at 20:06.90, making them Burke County’s highest placers at the event.

“They are from different schools, but trained together all summer and for long runs throughout the season on Saturdays,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick.

The two runners also were the county’s highest finishers at the regional level. Deacon was third at the 3A West Regional and Walsh was sixth at the 2A West Regional, both held in Morganton late last month.

Both athletes also were league champions this fall, with Deacon claiming the crown in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and Walsh doing so in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

MF7 all-conference list announced

The Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference late Sunday announced its all-conference runners for cross country, with a trio of Patton boys making the list — Vance Jones, Gabe Wykle and Charlie Bennett.