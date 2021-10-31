H.S. CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS: Draughn qualifies for 1A team state championships

BRYSON CITY — The Draughn boys cross country team qualified for the NCHSAA 1A state championships with a third-place squad finish at the 1A West Regional on Saturday, hosted by Swain County at Kituawah Mound in Bryson City.
The Wildcats were led by individual runner-up Reed Farrar, who timed in at 16:46.84. Other finishes for state-bound Draughn included Ryan Williams (13th; 17:52.15), Andrew Albright (15th; 17:57.34), Grady Wooden (38th; 18:58.00), Blaine Blackwell (46th; 19:15.90), Tray Powell (47th; 19:18.76) and Wonhee Kim (90th; 21:39.37).
On the girls side, the Lady Wildcats were led by Regen Bridges (26th; 22:07.04), Ambria Blalock (36th; 22:37.54), Libby Toole (77th; 28:30.29), Cora Hunt (81st; 29:21.69), Heidi Icard (86th; 34:19.78), Madison Lail (87th; 35:16.05) and Abagail Williams (88th; 35:24.32).
The 1A state championships will be held this Saturday, with more details to come.
Walsh, Clay, Jones qualify in 2A
East Burke girls runner Meah Walsh and Patton’s Madison Clay and the Panther boys’ Vance Jones qualified for this Saturday’s 2A state championships over the weekend at the 2A West Regional, hosted by R-S Central and held at the Freedom High School Cross Country Course in Morganton. Walsh was sixth with a time of 20:38.02 and Clay was 13th at 21:20.85 in girls and Jones was 21st after clocking in at 18:01.66.
Walsh was followed by teammates Kylie McFalls (55th; 24:25.18), Cadence Willis (57th; 24:35.50), Piper Strong (61st; 24:57.82), Janie Ennis (92nd; 28:06.46), Mary Blankenship (95th; 28:48.38) and Chloe Cook (96th; 29:10.69).
Clay led a PHS girls squad consisting of Sara Griggs (49th; 24:18.86), Charlotte Rigsbee (76th; 26:04.79), Georgia Wood (89th; 27:35.09), Rachel Gamewell (30:18.71) and Kinsey Snodgrass (103rd; 35:52.44).
And Jones topped the Patton boys list, followed by Gabe Wykle (37th; 18:48.58), Charlie Bennett (42nd; 19:07.51), Caden Clontz (52nd; 19:28.67), R.J. Bielski (90th; 21:32.64), Coley Welch (102nd; 22:12.58) and Jake Steil (127th; 32:16.58).
The Cavalier boys were led by Caleb Johnson-White (54th; 19:37.47), Jonathan Garcia (55th; 19:46.42), Jackson Spencer (70th; 20:31.09), Marc Denton (79th; 21:03.11), Calvin Curtis (86th; 21:25.33), Austin Reynolds (91st; 21:37.68) and Travis Craig (97th; 21:56.12).
Freedom’s Hover advances in 3A
Joseph Hover of the Patriot boys team qualified for this weekend’s 3A state championships at Saturday’s 3A West Regional, hosted by Freedom. He finished 19th with a time of 17:37.86.
He was followed by FHS teammates Colby Anderson (30th; 18:14.19), Christopher Brittain (37th; 18:44.45), Asher Ellis (120th; 22:01.58), Caden Reece (125th; 22:15.48), Parker Brown (148th; 24:28.22) and Nate Carswell (154th; 25:24.73).