H.S. CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS: Draughn qualifies for 1A team state championships

BRYSON CITY — The Draughn boys cross country team qualified for the NCHSAA 1A state championships with a third-place squad finish at the 1A West Regional on Saturday, hosted by Swain County at Kituawah Mound in Bryson City.

The Wildcats were led by individual runner-up Reed Farrar, who timed in at 16:46.84. Other finishes for state-bound Draughn included Ryan Williams (13th; 17:52.15), Andrew Albright (15th; 17:57.34), Grady Wooden (38th; 18:58.00), Blaine Blackwell (46th; 19:15.90), Tray Powell (47th; 19:18.76) and Wonhee Kim (90th; 21:39.37).

On the girls side, the Lady Wildcats were led by Regen Bridges (26th; 22:07.04), Ambria Blalock (36th; 22:37.54), Libby Toole (77th; 28:30.29), Cora Hunt (81st; 29:21.69), Heidi Icard (86th; 34:19.78), Madison Lail (87th; 35:16.05) and Abagail Williams (88th; 35:24.32).

The 1A state championships will be held this Saturday, with more details to come.

Walsh, Clay, Jones qualify in 2A