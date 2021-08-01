H.S. FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Draughn ranked No. 7 in 1A preseason poll

In its first season at 1A, the Draughn football team is expected to be among the state’s top 10 schools in that classification, according to one preseason poll recently released.

Friday Nights in Carolina has the Wildcats ranked No. 7 this preseason. Draughn, which will start a third new quarterback in as many seasons under coach Chris Powell, is coming off a 5-2 spring season on the heels of a 7-5 record and 2A state playoff berth in the most recent fall season in 2019.

The Wildcats led the county in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in the spring. Leading returners on that side of the ball include Luke Rector, Donnell Wilkins, Tywan Nemorin, Elijah Pritchard and Thomas Lambert. The team also returns several top offensive skill position players: Nigel Dula, Eli Tillery, Beckett Nelson and Zach Pinkerton.

Draughn, however, was only the third-highest ranked squad in its new conference, the Western Highlands 1A/2A, behind fellow 1As Mitchell (No. 4) and Mountain Heritage (No. 5).

Patton and East Burke’s new 2A leagues, the Mountain Foothills 7 and Catawba Valley Athletic respectively, also had ranked squads. Hendersonville and Brevard of the MF7 were Nos. 10 and 11 respectively, and in the CVAC, Maiden was No. 13. No squads in Freedom’s new-look Northwestern 3A/4A were ranked.