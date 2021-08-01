H.S. FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Draughn ranked No. 7 in 1A preseason poll

In its first season at 1A, the Draughn football team is expected to be among the state’s top 10 schools in that classification, according to one preseason poll recently released.
Friday Nights in Carolina has the Wildcats ranked No. 7 this preseason. Draughn, which will start a third new quarterback in as many seasons under coach Chris Powell, is coming off a 5-2 spring season on the heels of a 7-5 record and 2A state playoff berth in the most recent fall season in 2019.
The Wildcats led the county in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in the spring. Leading returners on that side of the ball include Luke Rector, Donnell Wilkins, Tywan Nemorin, Elijah Pritchard and Thomas Lambert. The team also returns several top offensive skill position players: Nigel Dula, Eli Tillery, Beckett Nelson and Zach Pinkerton.
Draughn, however, was only the third-highest ranked squad in its new conference, the Western Highlands 1A/2A, behind fellow 1As Mitchell (No. 4) and Mountain Heritage (No. 5).
Patton and East Burke’s new 2A leagues, the Mountain Foothills 7 and Catawba Valley Athletic respectively, also had ranked squads. Hendersonville and Brevard of the MF7 were Nos. 10 and 11 respectively, and in the CVAC, Maiden was No. 13. No squads in Freedom’s new-look Northwestern 3A/4A were ranked.
County teams announce scrimmage foes
Three of the four Burke County teams will hold one scrimmage prior to the Burke County Jamboree, all on Aug. 11, and those local squads recently announced the opponents, sites and start times.
Draughn hosts R-S Central at 6 p.m., Freedom visits Newton-Conover at 7:30 p.m. and Patton travels to Cherryville at 6 p.m. East Burke will not have an Aug. 11 scrimmage, settling for just one this preseason.
The already-announced jamboree matchups on Aug. 13 at Freedom include Freedom-RS (5 p.m.), Patton-Hickory Hawks (6 p.m.), EB-West Wilkes (7 p.m.) and Draughn-North Buncombe (8 p.m.).
Opening-week practice times, highlights
Teams statewide officially open practices today. Freedom and EB will go each morning, the Patriots from 8-11:30 a.m. and the Cavaliers from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The Wildcats will practice in the evenings from 5-8 p.m.
The Panthers for the first time will cap opening week with their first midnight madness event. They will practice Friday from 8:30-11 p.m. and once the clock hits 12:01 a.m., will hold their first practice in pads and helmets until 1 a.m. Concessions and apparel will be sold.
Each squad opens the regular season on Aug. 20. The Week 1 schedule includes EB at Patton, Draughn at Thomas Jefferson (ranked No. 8 in FNIC 1A poll) and Freedom at Crest (ranked No. 5 in FNIC 3A poll).
KICKS revises radio coverage schedule
KICKS 103.3 Radio (WKVS-FM) out of Lenoir has announced a revised broadcast plan for the 2021 fall season after three scheduling errors appeared on its original list of games.
Most notably, the West Lincoln at East Burke game was listed to be aired Oct. 15. The game is scheduled for Oct. 22, and will be still be broadcasted. That Week 10 change bumped the Alexander Central at Hibriten game. KICKS will now instead cover the Watauga at Hibriten game during Week 9 (Oct. 15).
Also, two West Caldwell games were listed with incorrect sites. The Warriors visit South Caldwell to open the season Aug. 20 and host Newton-Conover on Sept. 17.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.