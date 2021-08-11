H.S. FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Draughn voted 3rd in Western Highlands media poll

The Draughn football team was voted to finish third in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in a recent preseason poll of media members who cover the league.

The Wildcats, who also finished third in their conference last season at 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, accumulated 28 points in the poll with a second-place vote, three third-place votes, one fourth-place vote and one fifth-place vote.

That placed Draughn only behind Mountain Heritage, a four-peat WHC champion from 2016-19, which earned 41 points on five first-place votes and one second-place nod, and Mitchell County, which tallied up 36 votes on one first-place vote, four second-place selections and one third-place pick as the reigning co-champion of the league with now-departed Polk County.

Rounding out the poll were Owen (23), Avery County (22), Madison County (11) and Rosman (seven).

The Wildcats will start their season against nonconference opponent Thomas Jefferson in Mooresboro on Aug. 20. The Western Highlands portion of the schedule starts at home versus Owen on Sept. 17.

Patton 6th in MF7 media poll