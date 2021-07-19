H.S. FOOTBALL: Burke Co. Jamboree schedule released

The 11th Burke County Jamboree high school football preseason scrimmage event, set to return after a year off for COVID-19, had its schedule released late Sunday.

Hosted by Freedom High School on Friday, Aug. 13, this year, gates at Patriots Stadium will open at 4:15 p.m. The cost of admission will be $10 for four hours of preseason football.

The host Patriots will kick off on the on-field action at 5 p.m. against R-S Central, a familiar preseason opponent for Burke teams both at the Jamboree and at various other scrimmages.

Patton will follow at 6 p.m. against the Hickory Hawks, a home-school team making its first Jamboree appearance after serving as an offseason 7-on-7 opponent for local teams previously.

Then at 7 p.m., East Burke, which hosted the preseason event the last time it was held in 2019 will face another Jamboree first-timer, West Wilkes, an unfamiliar foe for Burke County teams.

And wrapping up the action at 8 p.m. will be Draughn versus North Buncombe, which like R-S was present at the most recent Jamboree and also has recent nonconference history with Patton.