H.S. FOOTBALL: Burke Co. Jamboree schedule released

The 11th Burke County Jamboree high school football preseason scrimmage event, set to return after a year off for COVID-19, had its schedule released late Sunday.
Hosted by Freedom High School on Friday, Aug. 13, this year, gates at Patriots Stadium will open at 4:15 p.m. The cost of admission will be $10 for four hours of preseason football.
The host Patriots will kick off on the on-field action at 5 p.m. against R-S Central, a familiar preseason opponent for Burke teams both at the Jamboree and at various other scrimmages.
Patton will follow at 6 p.m. against the Hickory Hawks, a home-school team making its first Jamboree appearance after serving as an offseason 7-on-7 opponent for local teams previously.
Then at 7 p.m., East Burke, which hosted the preseason event the last time it was held in 2019 will face another Jamboree first-timer, West Wilkes, an unfamiliar foe for Burke County teams.
And wrapping up the action at 8 p.m. will be Draughn versus North Buncombe, which like R-S was present at the most recent Jamboree and also has recent nonconference history with Patton.
Patriots coach Justin Hawn said there is no set format as far as game situation or timed possessions for the Jamboree. He said each county team has one hour to work with and can use that time to set up whatever format they wish.
After the Jamboree, the regular season will get started in earnest on Friday, Aug. 20, as North Carolina prep teams go to battle for the second time in a calendar year after playing a delayed spring 2021 season.
With nonconference action planned for Week 1, Draughn will visit Thomas Jefferson, East Burke will visit Patton for an intra-county matchup and Freedom will head down to Crest.
