H.S. FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Freedom defense, Draughn offense shine in Week 4 blowout victories

On its first play of the season, Freedom football’s defense allowed a 50-yard touchdown run.

On 133 snaps since then, the Patriots’ D has given up just three scores — only one per game.

That’s what second-year head coach Justin Hawn likes to see.

Hawn is a veteran of that side of the ball, serving as the defensive coordinator for Shelby for four seasons from 2016-19, and, obviously, the Golden Lions know a thing or two about good ball.

The FHS defense — led by B.G. Hampton and Chris Hensley on the line, Demarcus Lowrance at linebacker and Sacred Baylor in the secondary — has been especially valuable through three weeks for a young offense trying to find its footing, and the two things merged together in a 42-6 win over Patton on Friday. The unit has kept the Patriots in contention in each of their three games so far this fall en route to the county’s only above-.500 record.

Its last two opponents have been held to 84 and 150 offensive yards and 88 combined rushing.