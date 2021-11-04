H.S. football preview capsules: playoffs first round

Outlook: The first time the Patriots ever stepped on the field in regular-season competition, it resulted in a 42-8 win over Hibriten on Sept. 7, 1973, at the former Morganton High School stadium. Now, 48-plus years later, the teams are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time ever. Freedom will be hoping for a faster start than it got in the teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener just over a month ago, when early woes in all three phases of the game got the host Patriots down 35-0 by halftime. They’re aiming more toward the second half’s results, when they held a 14-7 edge. Watch out for running back B.G. Hampton and QB Jaylen Barnett for the FHS offense and QB Coby Wilson and RB Quaidyn Tugman as playmakers for the Panthers’ offense.