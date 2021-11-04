H.S. football preview capsules: playoffs first round

No. 17 Elkin (3-6) at No. 16 Draughn (5-5); 1A West
Last meeting: None
Last week: Elkin lost to South Stokes 33-7; Draughn lost to Mountain Heritage 45-20.
Last playoff appearance: Elkin lost to Murphy 29-24 in the 1A second round in spring 2021; Draughn lost to Chase 41-34 in the 2A first round in 2019.
Outlook: The Wildcats are geared up for their first home playoff game since 2012 — a 35-6 loss to now-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Owen — welcoming in the Buckin’ Elks for a first all-time meeting in tonight’s NCHSAA 1A West first-round postseason contest. Both teams enter the postseason on skids, with Draughn having lost back-to-back games and Elkin on a five-game skid, but the Wildcats seem to be in better shape with a .500 mark overall and most of their key playmakers on the field while Elkin has had to turn to a backup quarterback due to injury. Quarterback Eli Tillery, running back Nigel Dula and wide receiver Daylin Pritchard are the players to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats while utility player Raejay Hincher and backup QB Ryan Nance are on the radar for the Elks.
Prediction: Draughn
No. 26 Freedom (5-4) at No. 7 Hibriten (6-3); 3A West
Last meeting: Hibriten 42, Freedom 14 (Oct. 1); Freedom leads 8-5
Last week: Freedom beat Alexander Central 21-7; Hibriten beat South Caldwell 29-18.
Last playoff appearance: Freedom lost to West Rowan in the 3A first round in 2019; Hibriten lost to Burns 13-12 in the 2A first round in spring 2021.
Outlook: The first time the Patriots ever stepped on the field in regular-season competition, it resulted in a 42-8 win over Hibriten on Sept. 7, 1973, at the former Morganton High School stadium. Now, 48-plus years later, the teams are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time ever. Freedom will be hoping for a faster start than it got in the teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener just over a month ago, when early woes in all three phases of the game got the host Patriots down 35-0 by halftime. They’re aiming more toward the second half’s results, when they held a 14-7 edge. Watch out for running back B.G. Hampton and QB Jaylen Barnett for the FHS offense and QB Coby Wilson and RB Quaidyn Tugman as playmakers for the Panthers’ offense.
Prediction: Hibriten
