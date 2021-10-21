H.S. football preview capsules: Week 10

Polk County (4-3) at Draughn (5-3); SAT.

Last meeting: None

Last week: Polk County lost to Chase 31-13; Draughn beat Rosman and Madison

Outlook: The Wildcats and Wolverines take a rare late-season step outside of conference play in a COVID-19 replacement game. Draughn comes into the game with more momentum, but Polk County is a solid squad that has lost two of its last three games to Chase and Hendersonville, the class of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. The Wildcats have a bit of a disadvantage in terms of rest, having just played Tuesday night, but that could be offset by homefield advantage.

Prediction: Polk County

West Lincoln (6-2, 3-2) at East Burke (1-5, 0-4)

Last meeting: West Lincoln 69, East Burke 21 (2019); West Lincoln leads 2-1

Last week: West Lincoln beat West Caldwell 35-12; East Burke lost to Lincolnton 35-20