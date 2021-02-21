H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: County teams scrimmage for lone tune-up

This year, there was no Burke County Jamboree. No chance at multiple preseason tune-ups. Not even any parents or fans, eager to see their favorite prep football stars back on the gridiron.

This high school preseason featured just one scrimmage for each squad on a cool February weekend in empty stadiums ahead of an uncertain season delayed six months by COVID-19.

Each of Burke County’s four teams had one chance to get things right. Draughn and Patton took their opportunities on Friday night before East Burke and Freedom did so on Saturday afternoon.

Draughn at R-S Central

On Friday evening in Forest City, the Wildcats split 15-minute series with their first-team offenses and defenses, followed by 12-minute series with the second strings for both units. That was followed by another 12-minute series on offense and defense for both squads with mixed depth charts. And a 15-minute, running-clock game situation finished off the scrimmage.