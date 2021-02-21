H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: County teams scrimmage for lone tune-up

This year, there was no Burke County Jamboree. No chance at multiple preseason tune-ups. Not even any parents or fans, eager to see their favorite prep football stars back on the gridiron.
This high school preseason featured just one scrimmage for each squad on a cool February weekend in empty stadiums ahead of an uncertain season delayed six months by COVID-19.
Each of Burke County’s four teams had one chance to get things right. Draughn and Patton took their opportunities on Friday night before East Burke and Freedom did so on Saturday afternoon.
Draughn at R-S Central
On Friday evening in Forest City, the Wildcats split 15-minute series with their first-team offenses and defenses, followed by 12-minute series with the second strings for both units. That was followed by another 12-minute series on offense and defense for both squads with mixed depth charts. And a 15-minute, running-clock game situation finished off the scrimmage.
The Draughn offense saw touchdown passes from Eli Tillery to Connor Pinkerton and Landon Cox to Nigel Dula. DHS coach Chris Powell said presumptive starting QB Desmond Hedrick also guided a scoring drive that featured six straight runs from Dula, then DHS followed that up on defense with a big stop led by Donnell Wilkins and Thomas Lambert.
“As expected, we had a lot of learning to do early on,” Powell said. “We struggled on both sides to start, but as the kids settled down, we played better. Overall, I liked the effort and intensity we played with. Our focus has to be coming out as hot as we finished. This was a much-needed experience for our young guys. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for West Iredell.”
East Burke vs. Cherryville
The lone home team in the county for this preseason’s action, the Cavaliers welcomed the Ironmen to Icard on Saturday when the teams rotated 10 plays on offense and defense then finished with game situations.
“It was awesome getting back on the field for the first time in over one year,” said new EB coach Derrick Minor, “especially for the seniors.”
For the Cavs’ offense, new starting quarterback Carter Crump connected with tight end Alan Barnes on a touchdown pass, as did Ben Mast with Luke Wilson. Blane Fulbright, Spencer Goins, K.J. Byrd and Levi Coble ran for scores.
Defensive standouts included Michael Magni (interception) and Noah Rooks (sack), and Goins and Austin Sellers notched pass breakups. Matthew Vue, Landon Langley, Shaheem Weeb, Elijah Hess and Justin Jones also helped lead that effort.
Freedom vs. Hibriten
In a scrimmage relocated from Lenoir to McDowell High in Marion on Saturday due to field conditions after several days of heavy rain, the Patriots and Panthers first each got two 10-minute series apiece on offense and defense that featured mainly starters and second-stringers. After a break, each team got another 10-minute series on offense and defense with backups and JV players. That was followed by a 30-minute, running-clock game situation, followed by some special teams work.
Sacred Baylor led the FHS offense with two touchdown receptions. On defense, Chase Young returned a fumble for a touchdown and BG Hampton set the tone for the defensive line.
“It was sloppy as most scrimmages are,” said new Freedom coach Justin Hawn. “We have plenty of room for improvement, but we played with great effort.”
Patton at Chase
On Friday evening in Forest City, the Panthers and Trojans rotated two 10-minute series apiece on offense and defense, then followed that up with 12 minutes of game situation.
Patton QBs Kalen Byrd and Noah Morgan guided the Panthers’ offense and Trevor Smith was the leading ball-carrier. PHS’ defensive performance improved throughout the scrimmage, which was an important evaluation tool for a Patton squad that plans to play a slew of freshmen and sophomores this spring.
“I was proud of the kids for their effort and physicality,” said new Patton coach Mark Duncan. “We did a lot of good things in the scrimmage, but we still have a lot of work to do. It's a pleasure to be able to coach this team.
“I would also like to thank my coaching staff for their hard work and dedication. The kids on our team have committed themselves to becoming the best team we can be through this pandemic, and that makes me extremely proud of them.”
