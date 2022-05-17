H.S. GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP: Draughn nabs 1st playoff win in program history

BANNER ELK — The Draughn girls soccer team is headed for the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs after a tightly contested win over host Avery County, 1-0, on Monday.

It is the first playoff win on the soccer field for Draughn High School and the girls’ first playoff appearance since 2010, the second season in program history when the team was at the 2A level.

The No. 24 West seed Lady Wildcats (5-7-4) dispatched the No. 9 Lady Vikings (8-7) when Alexis Diaz scored the game’s lone goal on a second-half penalty kick after the teams had battled to a scoreless halftime tie at Lees-McRae College.

It was the third meeting between the teams, new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference rivals, this season. Both teams won on the road in the regular season, with Avery County claiming a 3-1 win in Valdese on March 28 before DHS won 4-3 in the mountains on April 27. That trend continued as Draughn was victorious in Banner Elk on Monday.

Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to Charlotte on Thursday for a second-round bout with No. 8 Corvian Community (8-7-1). The Lady Cardinals topped No. 25 Starmount 6-3 in the first round on Monday.

The victor of Thursday’s contest will face either No. 1 Union Academy (19-0) or No. 17 Mountain Island Charter (5-12) in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals next Monday.

Stuart Cramer 3, Freedom 1

In NCHSAA 3A state playoffs first-round action, the No. 15 West seed Lady Patriots (12-7-1) couldn’t keep up, dropping Monday’s home game to No. 18 Stuart Cramer.

All four total goals were scored in the first half. Already trailing 3-0, Freedom got on the board when Malia Withrow scored off an assist from Skylar Georges. Kaylee Ollis recorded four saves in goal for FHS.

The Lady Storm (14-5) will visit No. 2 South Point (20-0) in Belmont for Thursday’s second round.

C.S. Davidson 9, East Burke 0

The No. 30 West seed Lady Cavaliers (8-10-2) saw their season come to a close and their NCHSAA 2A first-round state playoff game wrap up early as No. 3 Community School of Davidson scored nine first-half goals to win by mercy rule late Monday in Davidson.

Chloe Cook tallied five saves in goal for East Burke and Maritza Cisneros recorded three more.

The Lady Spartans (15-6) advance to Thursday’s second round to host No. 19 Brevard (12-6-4) in Davidson.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.