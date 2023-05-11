ICARD — The East Burke girls soccer team capped off its regular season with a Catawba Valley 2A Conference win over visiting West Caldwell on Wednesday by a 3-0 final score.

The Lady Cavaliers (11-6-3, 7-4-3 CVAC) led 1-0 at halftime before tallying two more goals after the intermission.

Ashley Hernandez did all the damage for EBHS, notching a hat trick. She took assists from Piper Strong and Kylie McFalls on two of the goals, scoring the other in unassisted fashion.

Chloe Cook registered the shutout in goal, accounting for three saves for EB.

East Burke finished fourth in the final CVAC regular-season standings and next will turn its attention to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, which begin next week.

Watauga 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (4-12-4, 3-6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) ended their season with a mercy-rule league loss on the road in Boone.

Katie Durham had a hat trick for the conference-champion Lady Pioneers, who also got one goal apiece from Kate Sears, Maya Nelson, Sophia Masaid, Charlotte Cuthbert, Laurel Kiker and Mattie Durham to end the contest early.

FHS finished fourth in the final NWC standings.