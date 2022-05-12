H.S. GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Freedom girls lose finale, eye 3A playoff berth

The Freedom girls soccer team fell just shy on Senior Night, dropping its regular-season finale to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga at home late Wednesday, 3-2.

But with an overall record of 12-5-1 (6-4 NWC), the third-place Lady Patriots still can turn their attention to next week’s NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

“This is exactly the kind of game that we needed to prepare us for the playoffs,” said FHS coach Adam Mazzolini. “Obviously, a win would have been preferable, but our effort in coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit was amazing. I'm excited about the next chapter that this team is getting ready to write."

After falling into the two-goal hole by the intermission, Skylar Georges led the hosts’ comeback attempt with a pair of goals.

The playoffs start Monday, and Freedom will be a participant for the first time since 2014.

East Burke 2, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Cavaliers (8-9-2, 7-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) capped off a fifth-place conference slate with a .500 record and a shot at an NCHSAA 2A state playoff berth, topping the Lady Warriors in Gamewell late Wednesday.

East Burke scored both of its goal in the second half with Piper Chapman and Ashley Hernandez scoring off assists from Lily Jantes Moya and Alia Castrejon.

Chloe Cook recorded six saves in goal for EBHS.

