Burke County’s oldest girls soccer rivalry went Freedom’s way this time around.

The Lady Patriots opened their season on Monday with a 2-0 nonconference win over longtime foe East Burke at the Catawba River Soccer Complex in Morganton. Freedom (1-0) scored a goal in each half as senior Abby Bryant and freshman Maida Ramirez Tomas both found pay-dirt.

The Lady Cavaliers got six saves from goalkeeper Chloe Cook in the loss.

Both teams are back in intra-county action on Wednesday with the Lady Patriots visiting Draughn and East Burke hosting Patton.

Draughn 0, Patton 0

The Lady Wildcats (0-0-1) and Lady Panthers (0-0-1) battled to a scoreless tie in Monday’s season-opening county matchup in Morganton.

Draughn outshot Patton 14-7, but the Lady Panthers kept the visitors off the board behind 11 saves from goalkeeper Ada Caballero and the back line of Maria Francisco Andres, Maleah Pritchard and Nataly Morales Sale.

The Lady Wildcats also held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.