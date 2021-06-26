H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: Byrd, Rooks both PR, win gold at state

GREENSBORO — K.J. Byrd keeps going higher and higher, Noah Rooks longer and longer.

The state’s 2020-21 pandemic-altered high school sports calendar wasn’t always kind to Burke County teams — with just five total reaching the state playoffs — but it ended with a bang as those two East Burke male athletes both set personal records en route to individual gold medals at Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A state track and field championship meet hosted by North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track.

Byrd, a Cavaliers freshman, cleared 15 feet even in the boys pole vault, re-setting his own county record (previously 14’7¼”) for a second time this season as well as his own ninth-grade state record to win the event by 2 feet. No other freshman was among the other top-12 finishers at the event.

Byrd also placed third to take the bronze medal in the high jump (6’2”).

Rooks, a senior who had hit a personal-best and school-record 159 feet, 3 inches, in the discus en route to regional gold last weekend, sailed his third attempt at the finals a distance of 163 feet even to claim gold Saturday, blowing away his nearest competitor by over 22 feet.