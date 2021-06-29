H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: East Burke QB Crump receives offer from Grinnell (with video)

ICARD — East Burke quarterback/defensive back Carter Crump has received a collegiate offer from Grinnell (Iowa) College ahead of his senior prep season, the Cavaliers’ football team has announced.
In his first varsity season starting under center for the Cavs, Crump carried the ball 63 times for 332 yards and five touchdowns, that final mark good for third in the county. He also accumulated 46 passing yards on offense and 12 tackles on defense on his way to honors that included second-team All-Burke County and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention.
Under Crump and first-year head coach Derrick Minor, EB enjoyed a resurgent season this past spring, finishing 4-3 in NWFAC play to break a skid of four straight seasons with two wins or fewer.
Crump and EB will kick off this fall’s season on Aug. 20 at county rival Patton.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
FAC tournaments back this year
After four consecutive school years without holding postseason tournaments, the Foothills Athletic Conference will bring them back on the 2021-22 sports calendar, according to a recent Facebook post from Heritage Middle School.
As in the past, the top four teams in each sport (boys and girls soccer and basketball, plus baseball, softball and volleyball) will qualify for the postseason.
The FAC wrestling tournament and track championship meet will return to their normal formats as well, with both team and individual champions, after only individual champions were crowned during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 seasons.
JR. LEGION BASEBALL
Burke falls at home vs. E. Ruth.
In its first action in five days, the host Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team couldn’t end a five-game losing streak that grew by one Monday night with a 13-6 setback against East Rutherford at Shuey Field.
Despite a closely-fought battle for five innings, Burke (1-6) ceded two big final frames without an answer en route to the loss.
Down 1-0 early, Burke responded in the bottom of the second as a wild pitch and RBI infield single by Corbin McNeil gave the Braves a 2-1 lead.
East scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth for a 6-2 margin, but Burke rallied in its half of the fifth. An RBI single by Colin Eckard followed by Dalton Teague scoring on a fielding error and Eckard later coming home on a wild pitch helped the Braves pull back within 6-5.
But East's offense was only heating up, scoring seven runs in the last two innings to cruise from there.
Burke traveled to face R-S Central late Tuesday and is back in action Friday at home vs. Cramer.
