H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: East Burke QB Crump receives offer from Grinnell (with video)

The FAC wrestling tournament and track championship meet will return to their normal formats as well, with both team and individual champions, after only individual champions were crowned during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 seasons.

JR. LEGION BASEBALL

Burke falls at home vs. E. Ruth.

In its first action in five days, the host Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team couldn’t end a five-game losing streak that grew by one Monday night with a 13-6 setback against East Rutherford at Shuey Field.

Despite a closely-fought battle for five innings, Burke (1-6) ceded two big final frames without an answer en route to the loss.

Down 1-0 early, Burke responded in the bottom of the second as a wild pitch and RBI infield single by Corbin McNeil gave the Braves a 2-1 lead.

East scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth for a 6-2 margin, but Burke rallied in its half of the fifth. An RBI single by Colin Eckard followed by Dalton Teague scoring on a fielding error and Eckard later coming home on a wild pitch helped the Braves pull back within 6-5.

But East's offense was only heating up, scoring seven runs in the last two innings to cruise from there.

Burke traveled to face R-S Central late Tuesday and is back in action Friday at home vs. Cramer.

