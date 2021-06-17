H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: EB hosting 2A track regional today

All four Burke County high school track and field teams will be well-represented this weekend at the NCHSAA 2A and 3A West regional championship meets.

For the first time since joining the 2A classification, East Burke will host today’s regional.

Cavaliers freshman KJ Byrd, the county record holder in the boys pole vault, received the top seed for the event. Byrd will also participate in the high jump (seeded third), triple jump (fourth) and 110-meter hurdles (fifth).

Recent EB graduate Noah Rooks received the No. 2 seed for the shot put and discus events. Shaheem Webb (discus), Qwinton Hemphill (pole vault) and Luke Elliott (800 run) are other EB boys qualifiers.

Sophomore Taylor Bostain leads the Lady Cavs as a double qualifier in the shot put and discus (3 seed). Chloe Cook (pole vault), Hannah Parker (300 hurdles), Piper Strong (800 run) and Meah Walsh (3200 run) are the Lady Cavs’ other regional qualifiers.

The Patton boys are represented by top seeds Connor Rudisill (high jump) and Vance Jones (400 meters). Jones will also be part of two relay events, the 4x800 and 4x400, joining Charlie Bennett, Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz and Jackston Brown. Clontz (800, 1600), Bennett (800, 1600), McGuire (400, 800) and Brown (300 hurdles) also qualified individually.