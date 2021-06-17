H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: EB hosting 2A track regional today

All four Burke County high school track and field teams will be well-represented this weekend at the NCHSAA 2A and 3A West regional championship meets.
For the first time since joining the 2A classification, East Burke will host today’s regional.
Cavaliers freshman KJ Byrd, the county record holder in the boys pole vault, received the top seed for the event. Byrd will also participate in the high jump (seeded third), triple jump (fourth) and 110-meter hurdles (fifth).
Recent EB graduate Noah Rooks received the No. 2 seed for the shot put and discus events. Shaheem Webb (discus), Qwinton Hemphill (pole vault) and Luke Elliott (800 run) are other EB boys qualifiers.
Sophomore Taylor Bostain leads the Lady Cavs as a double qualifier in the shot put and discus (3 seed). Chloe Cook (pole vault), Hannah Parker (300 hurdles), Piper Strong (800 run) and Meah Walsh (3200 run) are the Lady Cavs’ other regional qualifiers.
The Patton boys are represented by top seeds Connor Rudisill (high jump) and Vance Jones (400 meters). Jones will also be part of two relay events, the 4x800 and 4x400, joining Charlie Bennett, Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz and Jackston Brown. Clontz (800, 1600), Bennett (800, 1600), McGuire (400, 800) and Brown (300 hurdles) also qualified individually.
The Lady Panthers will be represented by Madison Clay (1600, 3200) and Bailey Tallent (300 hurdles).
Both Draughn teams qualified for two events each as the boys 4x800 relay features Andrew Albright, Reed Farrar, Jonathan Garcia and Ryan Williams, with Farrar also participating in the 3200. Bella Williams (high jump) and Ambria Blalock (400 dash) were the lone qualifiers for the Lady Wildcats.
Freedom will send 13 athletes and two boys relay teams to Saturday’s 3A regional hosted by T.C. Roberson.
Drew Costello received the Patriots’ highest seed, fourth in the long jump, while also qualifying for the high jump. Other multi-event Freedom qualifiers include Sam Lingerfelt (long jump, 200 dash), Tay Lowdermilk (100, 200 dash), Jalen Kee (100, 200, 400 dash), Christopher Brittain (800, 1600 run) and Colby Anderson (800, 1600 run).
Asher Ellis also qualified for the Patriots in the 400, and FHS’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays will be on hand.
Lee Kania leads the Lady Patriots with four qualifying events (shot put, long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), receiving as high as a No. 5 seed in the 100 hurdles. Other FHS girls qualifiers include Caroline McRacken (long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Christena Rhone (shot put, discus), Katie Deacon (800, 1600 run), Sarah Succop (800 run) and Sheyla Hernandez (3200 run).
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the state championship meets at N.C. A&T University on June 26.
Others continue into postseasons
Those aren’t the county’s only prep athletes in action this weekend, as six county girls tennis players head to the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb starting today.
Draughn is represented by the doubles duo of Katie Cozort/Haley Lowman, who placed second in last week’s conference tournament. Patton’s Nikita McClure and Christina Skelly took third- and fourth-place singles finishes last week and will be on hand, and EB earned a berth via the doubles squad of Daisy Jantes/Taylor Bostain.
Top-four finishers advance to state, hosted by Cary Tennis Park on June 25-26.
Also, Freedom sophomore Jeulenea Khang will compete in the NCHSAA’s inaugural women’s wrestling state invitational Saturday at Kernersville’s Glenn High School.
Khang finished 10-4 this spring season competing largely against male grapplers and placed third in last week’s conference tournament. She is one of 16 wrestlers entered in Saturday’s 106B weight class, one of 13 classes at the event.
BASEBALL
12 county players named All-NWFAC
The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference announced its 2021 all-conference baseball team on Wednesday, and 12 Burke County players made the list.
Patton was represented by senior first baseman/pitcher Peyton Smith (12 IP, no runs, 20 K; .311 average, 13 runs, 12 RBIs, two HRs), senior outfielder Noah Morgan (.375 avg., 18 runs, two triples, 16 SB), junior outfielder Brayden Pearson (.432 avg., 12 runs, 12 RBIs, six doubles), junior catcher Waylon Rutherford (.525 avg., 19 runs, nine doubles) and junior pitcher/infielder Brayson Buff (honorable mention; 16 2/3 IP, 2.94 ERA; .333 avg, 14 RBIs, seven doubles).
Draughn had five honorees: senior pitcher/infielder Marshall Byrd (10 runs, six extra-base hits; 26 1/3 IP, 1.33 ERA, three wins), senior pitcher/first baseman Gabe Strickland (31 1/3 IP, 4.77 ERA; .351 avg., nine RBIs), sophomore pitcher/outfielder John Robert Abernathy (.343 avg., nine runs; 9 2/3 IP, 13 K), sophomore catcher/infielder/outfielder Trey Jensen (HM; .313 avg., 14 runs, 13 RBIs, three HRs) and junior infielder Brayden Schutt (HM; .327 avg., 11 runs, 12 SB).
And East Burke placed pitcher/first baseman Ben Elkins (39 IP, 1.97 ERA, 43 K) and catcher/outfielder Jake Bevins (.368 avg., seven runs, six SB) on the All-NWFAC team.
Individual awards went to Bunker Hill’s Todd Setzer (coach of year) and Casey Knighton (player of year) as well as to Foard’s Lane Essary (pitcher of year).
GOLF
Bock at US Jr. Am boys qualifier
Rising Freedom sophomore Alex Bock shot a 4-over par round of 75 on Wednesday at a U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier hosted by the Country Club of Salisbury to miss by four strokes in his bid to earn one of just five spots into the event, which will be held next month at Pinehurst.
Two players tied for medalist honors at 2-under, and Maddox Whittington of Lenoir earned a spot as the first alternate with an even-par 71.
Also Wednesday, all four county golfers missed the match-play portion of the Carolinas Golf Association’s 25th North Carolina Junior Girls’ Championship hosted by Catawba Country Club in Newton.
Christina Fisher shot a second-round 84 and missed the cut for a top-32 finish by three shots. Albany Bock shot 89, Allie Witherspoon 96 and Katie Riebel 101 on Wednesday. The event concludes today with the semifinals and finals.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.