H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: Four Burke wrestlers qualify for state

Four Burke County high school wrestlers each placed fourth or higher at their respective NCHSAA West Regional tournaments Tuesday to extend their seasons to next week’s state championships.
In the 2A event hosted by Pisgah High in Canton, East Burke junior Caleb Johnson-White (138 pounds) finished third, as did Patton junior Dilan Patton (152), while EB freshman Grayson Phillips (120) took fourth. In the 3A classification, Freedom junior Kalvin Khang (152) placed fourth at North Henderson High.
Johnson-White improved to 14-1 on the season as after a first-round bye, he defeated Hibriten’s Chase Trivette on a 15-0 tech fall in the quarterfinals. He lost 6-1 in the semifinals but bounced back for a 9-2 decision over Lincolnton’s Quinlan Hunter to earn bronze.
Phillips (9-5) won by 12-3 major decision in round one before knocking out the No. 1 seed, Owen’s Zeke Grabowski, by 5-4 decision to earn a trip to state. He then lost by major decision versus the eventual champion and via second-period pin t end his day.
Patton (19-1) got a bye, then won by 16-7 tech fall over R-S Central’s Richard Post to reach the semis. After dropping a 9-2 decision, Patton downed Foard’s Conner Weaver 7-5 to claim third.
And Khang (14-4) won twice by first-period pinfall, downing Ethan Rhyne-Davis of Ashbrook and Carson Wince of Crest, to earn his state berth before then losing twice via second-period pin.
Finishing one match shy of state bids were Freedom’s Fredy Vicente Perez (220), EB’s Elijah Hess (220) and Patton’s Sawyer James (120).
Wheatmore (2A) and Eastern Guilford (3A) high schools host state on June 26.
BASKETBALL
McCartha to lead McDowell girls
Zack McCartha, a former McDowell girls basketball assistant coach who has been head coach at Mitchell for the past five years, on Tuesday was named the Lady Titans new coach, the McDowell News reports.
McCartha, 40, takes over for Jennifer Kinninger, who stepped down last month after a 161-86 record in 10 seasons at the helm.
McCartha compiled an 89-35 mark at Mitchell. His teams won the split Western Highlands Conference’s 1A title three times and the overall championship once, going undefeated last season. The Mountaineers advanced to the West Regional final the last two seasons. As McDowell JV coach, McCartha posted an amazing 88-1 mark in five seasons.
GOLF
Four locals at NC Jr Girls tourney
Recent Freedom graduates Christina Fisher and Albany Bock were both on pace to make the cut after opening rounds of 80 and 81 respectively on Tuesday at the Carolinas Golf Association’s 25th North Carolina Junior Girls’ Championship hosted by Catawba Country Club in Newton.
After leading FHS to its first-ever state title last month, Fisher was in a tie for 27th place and Bock tied for 30th. The top 32 golfers after 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying advance to the match-play portion, which started late Wednesday.
Also at the event, Patton’s Allie Witherspoon shot a first-round 93 and prep teammate Katie Riebel shot 104.
And at this week’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association Greensboro Junior Open on the Players Course at Bryan Park Golf Club in Greensboro, East Burke rising senior Sam Mace shot rounds of 73 and 75 to tie for 26th place in a field of 92.
BASEBALL
Burke junior legion schedule set
Burke County will again field a junior American Legion baseball team this summer, and the club announced 14 playing dates recently. Remaining home games include South Caldwell (Friday), East Rutherford (June 28), R-S Central (June 29; 4 p.m.), Cramer (July 2), Matthews (July 3; 4 p.m.), Shelby (July 5), and Burns (July 9).
Most home games start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Shuey Field. The area playoffs open July 13 and the state playoffs on July 21.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.