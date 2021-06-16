H.S./LOCAL ROUNDUP: Four Burke wrestlers qualify for state

Four Burke County high school wrestlers each placed fourth or higher at their respective NCHSAA West Regional tournaments Tuesday to extend their seasons to next week’s state championships.

In the 2A event hosted by Pisgah High in Canton, East Burke junior Caleb Johnson-White (138 pounds) finished third, as did Patton junior Dilan Patton (152), while EB freshman Grayson Phillips (120) took fourth. In the 3A classification, Freedom junior Kalvin Khang (152) placed fourth at North Henderson High.

Johnson-White improved to 14-1 on the season as after a first-round bye, he defeated Hibriten’s Chase Trivette on a 15-0 tech fall in the quarterfinals. He lost 6-1 in the semifinals but bounced back for a 9-2 decision over Lincolnton’s Quinlan Hunter to earn bronze.

Phillips (9-5) won by 12-3 major decision in round one before knocking out the No. 1 seed, Owen’s Zeke Grabowski, by 5-4 decision to earn a trip to state. He then lost by major decision versus the eventual champion and via second-period pin t end his day.

Patton (19-1) got a bye, then won by 16-7 tech fall over R-S Central’s Richard Post to reach the semis. After dropping a 9-2 decision, Patton downed Foard’s Conner Weaver 7-5 to claim third.