H.S. POSTSEASON PREVIEW: Patton, Draughn open volleyball playoffs on road

The Lady Panthers (16-5) earned the berth in 2A West and will visit a familiar foe — Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent and No. 15 seed Hendersonville (13-8) at 3 p.m. It will be the teams’ third meeting in a 10-day span, with both of the past two going in favor of the Lady Bearcats. HHS claimed the regular season finale on Thursday then the MF7 Tournament semifinal match on Tuesday, both by 3-1 margins in Morganton. PHS beat Hendersonville 3-1 on the road on Sept. 21 in the first of the four 2021 matches. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to Tuesday’s second round to face either No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (22-5) on the road or No. 31 Forbush (6-13) at home.