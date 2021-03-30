H.S. ROUNDUP: 12 locals earn All-NWFAC honors in soccer (updated)

A dozen local players earned All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference nods in boys soccer as the list was released Monday.
Fifth-place Patton had five of those, including Luis Batz, Jacob Hammons, Vance Jones, Jesse Stapleton (honorable mention) and Xavier Bernabe (honorable mention). Sixth-place East Burke’s representatives were Josh Aguirre, Chimoua Yang, Alexis Hernandez (honorable mention) and Gannon Stotts (honorable mention). And eighth-place Draughn was represented by Tino Fernando, Aiden Hunt (honorable mention) and Manuel Velasquez (honorable mention).
Individual awards went to league champion Hibriten’s Jim Blanton (coach of the year), David Franquiz (overall player of the year) and Kevin Rivera (offensive player of the year) and second-place Bunker Hill’s Conner Mejia (defensive player of the year).
LACROSSE
Four PHS boys all-conference
A quartet of players from the Patton boys lacrosse team was recognized as All-Conference 19. They included seniors Nick Corn, Austin Ingram, Max Short and Ben Stroud. Corn (27 goals) and Stroud (17) were the Panthers’ top two scorers on the season, and Corn also led in assists (17). Ingram had 104 saves in goal for PHS and Short was one of the team’s defensive leaders. Individual Conference 19 award-winners were not available.
Three Patton girls recognized
Due to a miscommunication at the Conference 15 deadline, the Patton girls lacrosse team did not have any official all-league players, but the team did recognize the three it intended to be on the list. Lydia Hildebrand (11 goals) led the team offensively, Kierra Stephens was the team’s primary goalkeeper and Bailey Tallent (honorable mention) shared the lead for goals with 11. No details on the official Conference 15 honors list were available.
SCHEDULE
Several games moved around
East Burke and Freedom moved multiple games apiece on Monday.
The Cavaliers’ scheduled home softball and girls soccer games on Thursday versus Foard now will be played on the road, moving venues to Newton with 4:30 p.m. start times for both. EB’s home JV football game versus the Tigers has been canceled.
The Patriots have moved their Wednesday home softball game versus St. Stephens up to Tuesday with a 5 p.m. start due to the threat of weather. Freedom’s home girls soccer game versus the Indians on Wednesday has been postponed with no makeup date yet announced. FHS' home JV football game versus Saint scheduled for Wednesday has been moved up to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. And Freedom's boys tennis match originally on Thursday has been moved up to Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Also, Wednesday's East Burke at Heritage middle school football game was moved to Tuesday.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.