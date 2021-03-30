H.S. ROUNDUP: 12 locals earn All-NWFAC honors in soccer (updated)

Three Patton girls recognized

Due to a miscommunication at the Conference 15 deadline, the Patton girls lacrosse team did not have any official all-league players, but the team did recognize the three it intended to be on the list. Lydia Hildebrand (11 goals) led the team offensively, Kierra Stephens was the team’s primary goalkeeper and Bailey Tallent (honorable mention) shared the lead for goals with 11. No details on the official Conference 15 honors list were available.

SCHEDULE

Several games moved around

East Burke and Freedom moved multiple games apiece on Monday.

The Cavaliers’ scheduled home softball and girls soccer games on Thursday versus Foard now will be played on the road, moving venues to Newton with 4:30 p.m. start times for both. EB’s home JV football game versus the Tigers has been canceled.