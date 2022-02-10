H.S. ROUNDUP: 18 local entries headed to swimming states

CARY — A total of 18 Burke County entries are headed to the NCHSAA’s swimming state championships this weekend.
The 3A state championships will be held on Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary and the 1A/2A state championships will be held on Saturday at the same venue.
On Friday, the Freedom boys will be represented by Emerson Miller (seeded 12th in 100 freestyle; 14th in 50 freestyle), the 200 freestyle relay team (16th) and the 400 freestyle relay team (20th). The Lady Patriots will be represented by the 400 freestyle relay team (22nd).
Then on Saturday, the Patton boys will be represented by the county’s top overall seed in Coley Welch (11th in 100 freestyle; 15th in 50 freestyle).
The Draughn boys will be represented by Jake Hudson (14th in 100 butterfly; 16th in 500 freestyle), Trey Jensen (16th in 50 freestyle), the 200 medley relay team (16th) and the 200 freestyle relay team (22nd). The Lady Wildcats’ entries include the 200 freestyle relay team (18th), the 200 medley relay team (19th), Rhyannon Reasoner (21st in 100 backstroke; 24th in 500 freestyle) and Gigi Smith (22nd in 100 butterfly).
And the East Burke boys will be represented by Landon Lennex (17th in 500 freestyle).
INDOOR TRACK
Eight local entries bound for states: Burke County athletes have earned eight entries into this weekend’s NCHSAA indoor track state championships.
The 1A/2A state championships will take place on Friday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, and the 3A state championships are scheduled for Saturday at the same venue.
On Friday, the East Burke boys will be represented by the athlete with the county’s top two seeds, K.J. Byrd (seeded first in pole vault; second in high jump). The Lady Cavaliers will be represented by Meah Walsh (ninth in 3200).
The Patton boys’ entries include Vance Jones (fourth in 1000) and Austin McGuire (sixth in 500). The Lady Panthers will be represented by Madi Clay (seventh in 3200).
Then on Saturday, the Freedom girls will be represented by Katie Deacon (sixth in 3200; seventh in 1600).
WRESTLING
Individual regionals held this weekend: Burke County’s wrestlers will be back in action for the NCHSAA’s individual regionals this weekend following the completion of the dual-team playoffs.
For Draughn, the 1A West Regional will be held at Allegheny High School in Sparta. For East Burke and Patton, the 2A West Regional will take place at West Lincoln High School in Lincolnton. And for Freedom, the 3A West Regional will be at North Henderson High School in Hendersonville.