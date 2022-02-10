H.S. ROUNDUP: 18 local entries headed to swimming states

INDOOR TRACK

Eight local entries bound for states: Burke County athletes have earned eight entries into this weekend’s NCHSAA indoor track state championships.

The 1A/2A state championships will take place on Friday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, and the 3A state championships are scheduled for Saturday at the same venue.

On Friday, the East Burke boys will be represented by the athlete with the county’s top two seeds, K.J. Byrd (seeded first in pole vault; second in high jump). The Lady Cavaliers will be represented by Meah Walsh (ninth in 3200).

The Patton boys’ entries include Vance Jones (fourth in 1000) and Austin McGuire (sixth in 500). The Lady Panthers will be represented by Madi Clay (seventh in 3200).

Then on Saturday, the Freedom girls will be represented by Katie Deacon (sixth in 3200; seventh in 1600).

WRESTLING

Individual regionals held this weekend: Burke County’s wrestlers will be back in action for the NCHSAA’s individual regionals this weekend following the completion of the dual-team playoffs.