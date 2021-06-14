H.S. ROUNDUP: 20 Burke Co. wrestlers earn regional berths

All four Burke County prep wrestling teams have NCHSAA regional qualifiers for Tuesday’s one-day tournaments at Pisgah (2A West) and North Henderson (3A West) high schools.
As part of the one-day format as opposed to the traditional two-day weekend format, there will not be any consolation rounds.
East Burke qualified a county-high eight wrestlers, led by junior Caleb Johnson-White (138) with a 12-0 mark and recently graduated senior Elijah Hess (220, 8-3).
The Cavaliers also qualified four freshmen in Grayson Phillips (120), Connor Mobley (145), Samuel Huffman (160), and Lincoln Pierce (182). George Mackay (170) and Ryan Ezekiel Pierce (285) also qualified for EB.
Patton earned four regional berths, including state qualifier Dilan Patton (152), who compiled a 17-0 mark in his junior season.
Sophomore Kamden Stephens (195, 13-4), junior Sawyer James (120, 10-3) and freshman Chase Bingham (160) are the other Panther qualifiers.
Freshman Hampton Blackwell and sophomores Donnell Wilkins and Luke Rector qualified for Draughn but were not confirmed to be participating in Tuesday’s 2A regional tournament.
Seeds for the 2A West Regional were not made available.
In the 3A West Regional, Freedom qualified five wrestlers, led by fourth-seeded Fredy Vicente Perez (285, 11-3) and No. 5 seeds Jeulenea Khang (106, 10-3) and Kalvin Khang (152, 12-2). Hunter Smith (145) also qualified for FHS.
Isaac Searcy (160) also earned a chance to represent the Patriots as a 3A West Regional qualifier, but he will not be participating in Tuesday’s tournament.
The state qualifiers from Tuesday’s tournaments will advance to the state tournaments on June 26 at Wheatmore (2A) and Eastern Guilford (3A) high schools.
BASEBALL
Burke teams left out of playoffs
All four Burke County high school baseball teams were left out of the NCHSAA state playoffs as brackets were released late Sunday.
Patton (10-4), Draughn (8-6) and East Burke (3-10-1) missed the 2A state playoffs out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference while Freedom (3-11, 3-9) fell shy of the 3A state tournament out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
NWFAC champion Bunker Hill earned a No. 4 seed in 2A West and will host No. 13 Forbush in Tuesday’s first round while runner-up Foard is the No. 12 seed and will visit No. 5 West Wilkes.
NWC title-winner McDowell is the No. 2 seed in 4A West and will play host to No. 15 Olympic. St. Stephens earned the league’s top 3A seed to be No. 2 in the 3A West bracket and host No. 15 Carson.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.