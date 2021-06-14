H.S. ROUNDUP: 20 Burke Co. wrestlers earn regional berths

Isaac Searcy (160) also earned a chance to represent the Patriots as a 3A West Regional qualifier, but he will not be participating in Tuesday’s tournament.

The state qualifiers from Tuesday’s tournaments will advance to the state tournaments on June 26 at Wheatmore (2A) and Eastern Guilford (3A) high schools.

BASEBALL

Burke teams left out of playoffs

All four Burke County high school baseball teams were left out of the NCHSAA state playoffs as brackets were released late Sunday.

Patton (10-4), Draughn (8-6) and East Burke (3-10-1) missed the 2A state playoffs out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference while Freedom (3-11, 3-9) fell shy of the 3A state tournament out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

NWFAC champion Bunker Hill earned a No. 4 seed in 2A West and will host No. 13 Forbush in Tuesday’s first round while runner-up Foard is the No. 12 seed and will visit No. 5 West Wilkes.

NWC title-winner McDowell is the No. 2 seed in 4A West and will play host to No. 15 Olympic. St. Stephens earned the league’s top 3A seed to be No. 2 in the 3A West bracket and host No. 15 Carson.

