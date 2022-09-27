H.S. ROUNDUP: All four Burke football games moved to Thursday

Burke County’s four Week 7 high school football games all have been moved up to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather.

With Hurricane Ian threatening the southeastern United States, Draughn will host Mitchell in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, East Burke will visit Newton-Conover in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, Freedom will visit Hibriten in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and Patton will visit East Rutherford in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference one day earlier, though all still will have 7:30 p.m. kickoff times.

The moves also affect this week’s JV football slate. The Newton-Conover at East Burke CVAC and Hibriten and Freedom NWC contests now will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesday while the East Gaston at Draughn nonconference game has been postponed to Oct. 6.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 2, Brevard 1 (OT)

The Panthers (11-1-1, 4-0 MF7) needed an extra period, but Xavier Bernabe’s overtime score assured the visitors stayed undefeated in league action Monday in Brevard.

The game was a scoreless tie at halftime before Ardlai Regino Pinto got Patton on the board in the 61st minute, but the host Blue Devils evened the score two minutes later. Bernabe’s goal came near the beginning of the first of two 10-minute bonus periods.

Collin Callahan, Henry Raymundo, Jacob Batz and Charles Morales led the defensive effort along with Isai Jimenez Luna, who tallied nine saves in goal for PHS.

Patton continues MF7 play Wednesday, hosting Chase.

Lincolnton 3, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (2-10-1, 1-4 CVAC) were shut out in conference play Monday in Lincolnton.

The game was scoreless at halftime before the Wolves added a trio of goals after the break. Eduardo Sanchez tallied five saves for East Burke.

EB continued CVAC play late Tuesday, hosting West Lincoln.

Hibriten 7, Freedom 0

The Patriots (5-5-1, 0-1 NWC) were blanked in their league-opener Monday in Lenoir.

The host Panthers led 3-0 at halftime and added four goals after the intermission.

Freedom stays in the NWC on Wednesday, hosting South Caldwell.

Avery County 2, Draughn 1

The Wildcats (0-10-1, 0-2 WHC) narrowly missed out on their first win of the season Monday in Newland. No other details were available from the league contest.

Draughn next visits WCH opponent Mitchell on Wednesday.

GIRLS GOLF

Patton in MF7 match at Tryon

The Lady Panthers’ Katie Riebel and Allie Witherspoon finished second and third, respectively, at Monday’s MF7 match at Tryon Country Club in Polk County.

Riebel shot a 7 over par 44, just one shot behind individual medalist Hunter Hill of Hendersonville, after hitting par on the first hole and a quadruple bogey on the second. Riebel rebounded with consecutive pars on Nos. 3-5, bogeys on Nos. 6-8, and another par on No. 9 after just missing a short birdie chance.

Witherspoon, who now leads Riebel by just one shot in the MF7 player of the year race, shot a 9 over par 46 in a round that included one birdie, two pars and three bogeys.

The final MF7 accolades will be determined on Oct. 4 at Hendersonville Country Club. Hill enters just two shots behind Witherspoon.

VOLLEYBALL

Watauga 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-15, 1-3 NWC) were swept in Monday’s league contest in Boone, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4. No other details were available.

Freedom continues NWC play on Wednesday at home versus Alexander Central.

GIRLS TENNIS

South Caldwell 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-7 NWC) were blanked in Monday’s conference match in Sawmills.

Ellie Deacon at No. 1 singles put up the best performance for Freedom in a 6-3, 7-5 loss.

FHS continues NWC action on Wednesday, hosting Ashe County.

CROSS COUNTRY

East Burke at 2A West Regional Preview meet

Meah Walsh led the Lady Cavaliers at Saturday’s 2A West Regional Preview meet, hosted by Owen at the Asheville Christian XC Course in Swannanoa. Walsh placed second, timing in at 20:09.37.

Elijah Baker (37th, 19:28.02) was the top runner for the East Burke boys.

Freedom at Greensboro XC Invitational

The Lady Patriots’ Katie Deacon placed 13th (19:51.96) in Saturday’s 38th annual Greensboro XC Invitational, hosted by Greensboro Pacesetters at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden.

Colby Anderson was 38th (17:16.84) for the Freedom boys.