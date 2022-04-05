H.S. ROUNDUP: Bock, Freedom win NWC golf match at Cedar Rock

LENOIR — Sophomore Alex Bock and the Freedom boys golf team are winners again.

Bock was medalist by five strokes and the Patriots were team winners by 15 strokes at Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

Bock shot a 69 to lead Freedom, which compiled a team score of 330 in an effort also aided by Braxton Reinhardt (80), Lawson Biggerstaff (81), Michael Cates (85) and Wilson Cates (85).

It is FHS’ second team win of the spring following a victory in the NWC season-opener at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, and the Patriots maintain their lead in the NWC season standings. And for Bock, it is the third time in four NWC matches he has earned outright or shared medalist honors this season so far.

Alexander Central (330) was second on Monday, followed by South Caldwell (334), Hibriten (356), Watauga (359) and Ashe County (387).

Patton 5th in MF7 match at Connestee Falls

The Panthers (374) placed fifth in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Connestee Falls Golf Club in Brevard, behind Chase (336), Polk County (339), Hendersonville (356), East Rutherford (368) and ahead of Brevard (417). R-S Central did not have enough players to post a team score.

Patton was led by Brady Chamberlain (86), Will Radford (95), Triston Overton (96), Dilan Patton (97) and Zachery Weller (121).

GIRLS SOCCER

Freedom 4, Alexander Central 2

The Lady Patriots (7-1-1, 1-0 NWC) won their conference-opener at home late Monday, building a 3-1 lead by halftime before the second half was a 1-1 split.

Skylar Georges led Freedom with two goals, both assisted by Yurani Regino. Malia Withrow and Keyla Perez Rodriguez both scored a goal and Maria Sic added an assist.

“This game played out about as I expected,” said FHS coach Adam Mazzolini. “Alexander is always physical and they work very hard. ... We certainly matched that at times tonight.”

Hendersonville 4, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-4-4, 3-2-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) battled to a scoreless tie for the first 30 minutes, but the Lady Bearcats took over from there and handed Patton a league loss on the road in Hendersonville.

HHS led 2-0 at the half and added two more goals after the break in the game, which was played at West Henderson High School.

Lincolnton 4, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (3-4-2, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell to .500 in conference action with a road loss in Lincolnton late Monday.

No more details were available.

Madison 8, Draughn 0

The Lady Wildcats (1-4-3, 1-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) couldn’t build on their first league win, suffering a shutout loss at home late Monday.

The Lady Patriots led 2-0 at halftime before putting up six more goals after the intermission.

BASEBALL

Burns 6, Patton 4

The Panthers (3-8) dropped Monday’s nonconference home game, trailing 3-0 after two innings and falling shy in a comeback bid from there.

Patton was led by Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), East McCoy (2 for 3, run), Nick McGee (hit, run), Reid Pons (hit, run), Cole Whisnant (RBI) and Christian White (RBI).

Brayson Buff pitched 5 2/3 innings for PHS with four earned runs, eight hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Whisnant went 1 1/3 innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Bandys 13, East Burke 3 (5 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (4-7, 4-5 CVAC) led league-leading Bandys 2-1 after the opening inning before the visiting Trojans scored three runs in the second inning and nine in the fourth inning to complete a run-rule win late Monday in Icard.

Cooper Greene hit a two-run home run over the left field fence in the first inning, also scoring Luke Bumgarner, for the early Cavalier lead. Bumgarner scored another run for EB in the third inning off a Colin Eckard RBI single. Nate Zimmerman, Blane Fulbright, Corbin McNeil and Eden Worley were other Cavalier batters to get on base.

Greene pitched for three innings, tossing two strikeouts, before Will Weidner pitched in relief, tallying three strikeouts.

Alexander Central 12, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (6-8, 3-2 NWC) fell by mercy rule late Monday at home, falling behind 4-0 after an inning, 5-0 after two and 9-0 after three before the Cougars plated their last three in the fifth.

Freedom did not earn any hits or receive any walks during the contest.

Daniel Stevenson (three strikeouts), Tristan Esquivel (one) and Carson Dyson (one) shared pitching duties for FHS.

SOFTBALL

Bandys 7, East Burke 3

The Lady Cavaliers (3-8, 3-5 CVAC) led 2-0 after an inning but couldn’t hold on during Monday’s league contest in Icard.

East Burke was led by Love’ Tallent (2 for 3), Catherine Hammack (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Katherine Greene (double, two RBIs), Grace Hammack (hit, run) and Taylor Bostain (hit, run).

Addy Fortenberry (two strikeouts) and Kaylee Paige (one) pitched for EB.

Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (2-12, 0-5 NWC) fell behind 11-0 and were unable to avoid a run-rule loss late Monday at home.

Freedom was led by Destiny White (hit, RBI) and Jasmine Webb (triple, run).

White (three strikeouts), Lani Billings (one) and Daniell Robinson pitched for FHS.

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 6, Avery County 3

The Wildcats (5-3, 3-3 WHC) got back to .500 in league play with Monday’s road league win in Newland. No more details were available.

West Lincoln 6, East Burke 3

The Cavaliers (2-9, 1-5 CVAC) fell in league action at home in Icard late Monday.

East Burke’s victories came at No. 3 singles as Landon Lennex won 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 5 singles as Raleigh Slutsky won 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 13-11; and No. 3 doubles as Jacob Gersch/Jacob Settlemyre won 8-3.

Adan Lopez also won an exhibition match for EB.

R-S Central 9, Patton 0

The Panthers (0-10, 0-9 MF7) were blanked in conference action at home late Monday.

Patton also dropped two matches to Hendersonville late last week, 9-0 and 7-2. PHS’ two wins came at No. 5 singles with Kelton Mitchell and No. 3 doubles with Om Patel/Louie Skelly.

Freedom falls to Ashe County

The Patriots (2-8, 0-8 NWC) remained winless in league play with Monday’s home loss. No more details were available.

TRACK AND FIELD

Patton at Myers Park meet

The Panthers squads traveled to Charlotte for the Myers Park-hosted Queen City Relays on Saturday.

The Patton boys 4x800 relay team (8:15.75) was second and Connor Rudisill was third in the boys high jump (6-10). In girls action, Madi Clay was fourth in the 3200 (11:28.16) and 10th in the 1600 (5:41.15).

