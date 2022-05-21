H.S. ROUNDUP: Burke accounts for 4 state titles at 2A meet

GREENSBORO — Burke County athletes combined for four state championships at Friday's NCHSAA 2A track and field state championships, held at North Carolina A&T State University.

Three of the titles came from Patton and one was from East Burke.

For the Panthers, Vance Jones claimed victory in the boys 800 with a time of 1:55.76. He also was part of the PHS' state-titlist 4x800 relay team alongside Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz and Charlie Bennett, posting a time of 8:11.54.

And for the Lady Panthers, Madi Clay won a state championship in the girls 3200 as her time of 11:26.42 was good for the win by 26 seconds.

For the East Burke boys, Kenneth Byrd repeated as state champion in the boys pole vault with a mark of 15 feet, 4 inches. Byrd also was second in the high jump (6'4"), sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.62) and 10th in the long jump (19'10.75").

Also for the sixth-pace Cavalier boys, Spencer Goins was fourth in the 100 (11.43) and seventh in the 200 (22.68); Avery Fraley was seventh in the high jump (6'0"); Ian Cox was eighth in the high jump (5'10"); the 4x100 relay team of Fraley, Goins, Asher Gebhard and Mason Robison was 12th (44.87); and Brady Bostain was 15th in the shot put (39'1.5").

And for the 10th-place Panther boys, Clontz also placed sixth in the 1600 (4:30.84).

For the Lady Cavaliers, Meah Walsh was fifth in the 3200 (12:40.18).

Freedom in 3A meet

The Patriots had three entries into Friday's NCHSAA 3A track and field state championships, also held at N.C. A&T.

Drew Costello accounted for two of those, placing second in the boys long jump (21'10.25") and 13th in the boys triple jump (40'3.25").

For the Lady Patriots, Katie Deacon placed eighth in the 1600 (5:33.29).

GIRLS SOCCER

Corvian Community 1, Draughn 0

The season came to an end for the No. 24 West seed Lady Wildcats (5-8-4) in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs late Thursday in Charlotte as they lost a close one to the No. 8 West seed Lady Cardinals (9-7-1).

Host Corvian Community scored the game's lone goal in the first half and held on from there. The Cardinals advance to face No. 1 Union Academy (20-0) on Monday.

Despite the loss, it was a successful transition year to the 1A classification for Draughn as the program picked up its first-ever state playoff win and finished fourth in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a 4-5-1 mark.

