H.S. ROUNDUP: Burke swimmers claim gold at regional

HUNTERSVILLE — Draughn boys senior Jaxon Smith and Patton girls seniors Caroline Lucas and Kadira McClure left the Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center on Friday night as NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional individual champions.

Smith doubled up, claiming the title in the 100 free (48.24) and 100 back (53.33), both in Draughn school-record times after he was victorious at the conference championship meet last weekend in the same two events.

Lucas won the 100 free and McClure won the 100 breast (times not available) to highlight a fifth-place team finish for the Lady Panthers. McClure also placed second in the 50 free and Lucas second in the 200 free to join the Wildcats’ Smith in vying for state next week in two individual events.

Patton’s girls 200 medley relay and 200 free relay of McClure, Lucas and Emma and Ellie Sacchetti also qualified for state, both finishing third.

“The medley relay had an amazing swim, dropping 4 seconds to move up from fifth seed to third,” Patton coach T.R. Robinson said. “The girls had a great meet, best ever for the school. … I’m super proud of our swimmers. This season has been unique, difficult and trying. I’d never heard of a virtual swim meet (before this pandemic-altered season), but our kids stepped up for regionals.”