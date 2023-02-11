WINSTON-SALEM — Behind a double-gold performance from junior Kenneth Byrd, the East Burke boys indoor track squad claimed a team championship at Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships, held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

The Cavaliers tallied 48 points to top Union Academy (43), Cummings (32), T.W. Andrews (31) and Owen (28) at the event.

Byrd continued his career dominance at the indoor state level, winning both the 55-meter hurdles (7.71) and the high jump (6’6”). He also finished second in the pole vault (16’0”) and was named the event’s most outstanding performer.

Avery Fraley also recorded a podium finish for the Cavaliers in the high jump, placing third (6’2”), and he was fifth in the long jump (20’9¾”).

Other finishes in the state-title performance for the EB boys included Michael Hathcock fourth in the shot put (47’5¾”), Ian Cox fifth in the high jump (5’10”), Brady Bostain seventh in the shot put (45’4½”) and Kolby Byrd 21st in the shot put (37’11”).

For the East Burke girls, Meah Walsh was fourth in the 3200 (12:04.15) and sixth in the 1600 (5:35.74).

The Draughn girls were led by Lainey Proffitt, who was fourth in the pole vault (18’0”). Anna Cape was seventh in the pole vault (7’6”). And Bella Williams placed 12th in the high jump (4’6”).

For the Patton boys, Charlie Bennett was sixth in the 1000 (2:45.02) and Austin McGuire was seventh in the 500 (1:11.17).

SWIMMING

Freedom at 3A state championships

The Freedom boys swim team participated in Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Emerson Miller led the way, finishing seventh in the 50 freestyle (22.71).

The 200 freestyle relay team (1:39.09) of Nathaniel Carswell, Asher Ellis, Caelan Houpe and Miller placed 14th while the 400 freestyle relay team (3:42.24) of Carswell, Timothy Truitt, Houpe and Miller was 15th.

WRESTLING

Freedom at 3A West Regional

The Patriots clinched one state championship appearance at Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional, held at Pisgah High School in Canton.

Fredy Vicente Perez (220) fell by pin in the quarterfinals before advancing through the consolation bracket to the third-place match, falling by pin but securing a state berth.

Jeulenea Khang (106) lost in the consolation semifinals to place fifth, falling just shy of states.

Draughn at 1A West Regional

The Wildcats wrestled in Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional, hosted by Mitchell in Bakersville.

Hampton Blackwell (170) won his first-round match by pin before falling in the quarterfinals by pin. Blackwell then won in the second round on the consolation bracket by pin before falling by pin in the consolation third round.

In first-round consolation action, Andres Garcia Lopez (120) won by 17-7 major decision and Landon Clark claimed a 9-5 decision win before falling in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Mason Beck (132), Isaac Smith (145), Mackinzie Basinger (195) and Rivka Vincent (220) also participated for the Wildcats.

East Burke, Patton at 2A West Regional

The Cavaliers and Panthers participated in Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional at West Lincoln.

Results from the event were not available at press time.