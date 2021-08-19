H.S. ROUNDUP: Callahan hat trick lifts Patton soccer to road-opening win

GAMEWELL — The Patton boys soccer team got big contributions from a pair of 10th graders on Wednesday night en route to a 4-2 nonconference road win at West Caldwell to open the season.

Sophomore Collin Callahan notched a hat trick, and classmate Xavier Bernabe supplied three assists. Alex Buckner added PHS’ other goal.

“Well-played game overall tonight,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “We kept the majority of possession and played solid in the back. Defensively, Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Vance Jones, Gabriel Batz and Charles Morales did a good job containing the West attack. Kenji Vue had a super game defensively in the midfield, while Xavier controlled the tempo and set our attack.”

Connor Webb (four saves) and Anthony Ramirez (two saves) split time in goal during the win, in which PHS outshot the hosts by a 16-8 margin and took seven corner kicks to the Warriors’ three.

Patton hosted East Burke late Thursday and faces the Cavaliers again Monday in Icard.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, Draughn 0

The Lady Panthers (2-0) defeated an in-county foe for a second straight night at home on Wednesday, sweeping the Lady Wildcats (0-1) by set scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-23.