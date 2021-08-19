H.S. ROUNDUP: Callahan hat trick lifts Patton soccer to road-opening win

GAMEWELL — The Patton boys soccer team got big contributions from a pair of 10th graders on Wednesday night en route to a 4-2 nonconference road win at West Caldwell to open the season.
Sophomore Collin Callahan notched a hat trick, and classmate Xavier Bernabe supplied three assists. Alex Buckner added PHS’ other goal.
“Well-played game overall tonight,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “We kept the majority of possession and played solid in the back. Defensively, Connor Rudisill, Bryan Cruz, Vance Jones, Gabriel Batz and Charles Morales did a good job containing the West attack. Kenji Vue had a super game defensively in the midfield, while Xavier controlled the tempo and set our attack.”
Connor Webb (four saves) and Anthony Ramirez (two saves) split time in goal during the win, in which PHS outshot the hosts by a 16-8 margin and took seven corner kicks to the Warriors’ three.
Patton hosted East Burke late Thursday and faces the Cavaliers again Monday in Icard.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Panthers (2-0) defeated an in-county foe for a second straight night at home on Wednesday, sweeping the Lady Wildcats (0-1) by set scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-23.
Patton was led statistically by Kenady Roper (15 digs, nine kills, nine aces), Izora Gragg (12 assists, nine kills, five digs, three blocks, two aces), Christina Skelly (15 assists, six digs, two aces) and Lainey Poteet (four kills, four digs, three blocks).
Meredith Kearson (seven), Kinley Attaway (seven) and Katie Stoudenmire (six) combined for an additional 20 digs to help spearhead the hosts’ defensive effort
Draughn won the teams’ JV matchup, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14.
S. Caldwell 3, EB 1
The host Lady Cavaliers dropped their opener Wednesday, 13-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-25. East Burke was led by Reese Abernethy (13 digs), Aubree Grigg (eight blocks, six kills, two aces) and Caroline Pruitt (seven digs, five assists).
In a 25-17, 25-19 JV Lady Cavs’ victory, Addy Fortenberry supplied a team-high seven kills and Allison Teague led with six assists and four aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Draughn boys, Freedom girls win
Draughn’s Reed Farrar (10:55) and Freedom’s Katie Deacon (12:36) led their Wildcats and Lady Patriots, respectively, to team triumphs Wednesday in an opening three-team meet (also with South Caldwell) that was held at the FHS track and adjacent driving range.
Other in-county, top-five runners at the meet included: (Boys) FHS’ Colby Anderson (second) and Joe Hover (fifth) and DHS’ Andrew Albright (third); and (girls) FHS’ Emily Kania (second), Sara Byrd Succop (third) and Leah Kirksey (fifth) plus DHS’ Ambria Blalock (fourth).
