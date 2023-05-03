The Patton softball team breezed past visiting Hendersonville for a 13-0, mercy-rule Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory in five innings Tuesday at home in Morganton.

The Lady Panthers (9-13, 4-7 MF7) led 3-0 after one inning and plated 10 more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to help expedite the contest’s conclusion.

The PHS offense was led by Bailey Lambert (2 for 2, two RBIs, run), Haley Snodgrass (double, two RBIs, two runs), Marleigh Carswell (double, RBI, run), Katie Lail (hit, RBI, two runs), Alex Maines (hit, three RBIs), Lindsey Devine (hit, two runs), Joellie Pinto (RBI, run), Kara Redwine (RBI, run) and Emma Grindstaff (RBI).

Carswell pitched all five innings for the hosts, striking out six Lady Bearcats to bring her season total to a school-record 108. She allowed just two hits with no walks and no earned runs.

Ashe County 18, Freedom 11

The No. 6 seed Lady Patriots (4-18) fell to the No. 3 seed Lady Huskies in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Tuesday in West Jefferson, trailing 5-0 after one inning, 13-1 after two, 15-2 after three, 16-9 after four, 17-9 after five and 18-9 after six before tacking on two runs in the top of the seventh.

FHS was paced on offense by Rhiley Buchanan (4 for 4, home run, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Kaylee Skinner (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Rumi Campbell (2 for 4, home run, three RBIs, two runs), Mikhayla Lingafelt (2 for 4, two runs), Kadance Ward (double, two RBIs, run), Destiny White (hit, run) and Daniell Robinson (RBI, run).

Robinson (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits), Cassidy Taylor (2 1/3 innings, one strikeout, four earned runs, seven hits) and Lingafelt (1 1/3 innings, one strikeout, nine earned runs, 12 hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

Mountain Heritage 4, Draughn 3

The Lady Wildcats (18-4, 9-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) suffered their first conference loss since March 21 on the road Tuesday in Burnsville.

DHS’ offense was led by Katie Cozort (two hits, RBI, run), Aubrie Snyder (two hits, RBI), Maddie Crouch (two hits, run), Laney Winebarger (hit, RBI), Finlee Young (hit, run) and Cydnee Deal (hit).

Winebarger (four innings, one earned run, five hits) and Katie Hamm (2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, three hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for the visitors.

BASEBALL

Draughn 8, Mountain Heritage 4

The Wildcats (17-4, 10-1 WHC) kept their hopes alive for a regular-season league co-championship with Madison with a victory Tuesday on the road in Burnsville, leading 3-1 after one inning, 5-1 after two, 5-3 after three and 6-4 after five before scoring the game’s final two runs in the top of the sixth.

Offensive leaders for DHS included Trey Jensen (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Thomas Lambert (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Tate Jensen (2 for 4), Jackson Kirkley (hit, RBI), John Robert Abernathy (hit, run), Hunter Cody (three runs), Jacob Mull (run) and Logan McGee (run).

Tate Jensen (5 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, three earned runs, six hits) and Blake McElyea (1 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) pitched for the visitors.

Bandys 11, East Burke 1 (5 inn.’s)

The No. 3 seed Cavaliers (12-9) fell to the No. 2 seed Trojans in run-rule fashion the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday in Catawba, leading 1-0 after one inning before falling behind 6-1 after three frames and 10-1 after four before the hosts plated a run in the bottom of the fifth to end it early.

EB was led on offense by Mason Mosteller (hit) and Will Weidner (run).

Mosteller (three innings, four strikeouts, six earned runs, five hits), Barger Shook (one inning, three strikeouts, three earned runs, two hits) and Weidner (1/3 inning, one earned run, two hits) split pitching duties for EBHS.

Hendersonville 8, Patton 0

The Panthers (5-17, 1-10 MF7) were shut out in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton, surrendering three runs in the top of the first inning, one in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Leading the way for the PHS offense were Samuel Evans (hit) and Brady Davis (hit).

Cole Attaway (3 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits), Aaron Duncan (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) and Jack Powell (1 2/3 innings, three earned runs, five hits) worked from the mound for the hosts.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 0

The Lady Cavaliers (9-6-2, 5-4-2 CVAC) earned a shutout league victory Tuesday at home in Icard, leading 3-0 at halftime before tacking on two insurance goals after the break.

Ashley Hernandez tallied a hat trick for EBHS, which also got one goal apiece from Piper Strong and Kylie McFalls. Hernandez assisted on both of the other goals and took assists from McFalls and Kaliyah Hill on two of her own, scoring one unassisted.

Chloe Cook and Maritsa Cisneros tallied one save apiece in goal for EB.

Patton 3, Chase 0

The Panthers (6-10-3, 3-7-1 MF7) claimed a conference win by shutout Tuesday on the road in Henrietta, scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second.

Marissa Lor scored two goals (12th and 49th minutes), the second of which came on a Lorely Tzul assist, and Carly Rodriguez scored in the 44th minute off a cross from Bella Johnson.

Ada Caballero recorded the shutout with four saves in goal, getting help on the defensive end from Maria Andres, Maleah Pritchard and Adisyn Smith.

Madison 5, Draughn 0

The Lady Wildcats (9-5-4, 5-4 WHC) were blanked in league play Tuesday at home in Valdese.

DHS gave up three goals in the first half and allowed two more after the intermission.

Hibriten 5, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (3-10-4, 2-4-1 NWC) were shut out in conference action Tuesday on the road in Lenoir. No more details were available.

BOYS GOLF

Patton 6th at MF7 match

The Panthers (360) placed sixth in Tuesday’s MF7 match at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rutherfordton, placing behind Polk County (302), Hendersonville (336), R-S Central (338), East Rutherford (339) and Chase (345) and ahead of Brevard (367).

PHS was led by All-MF7 selection Brady Chamberlain (82), along with Will Radford (85), Triston Overton (91), Cody Bollinger (102) and Zachery Weller (103).