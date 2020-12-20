 Skip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Clay, Lady Panthers roll to NWFAC XC titles
H.S. ROUNDUP: Clay, Lady Panthers roll to NWFAC XC titles

  Updated
Clay

Patton girls junior cross country runner Madison Clay smiles after winning a home meet earlier this fall. On Saturday, Clay won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title individually, leading the Lady Panthers to a team title, as well.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

CONOVER — Junior runner Madison Clay and the Patton girls cross country team remained perfect at 5 for 5 this fall on Saturday at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s league championships at Riverbend Park, with Clay the champion individually and the Lady Panthers winning the conference title as a team.

Clay ran the 5k in 20:42.52, beating out Foard’s Karina Coulter, East Burke’s Meah Walsh, Draughn’s Ambria Blalock, West Iredell’s Madison Milliron and EB’s Piper Strong.

The Lady Panthers averaged 26:09.30, beating out East Burke, Foard, Bunker Hill and Hibriten. They also were paced by Melia Carswell (eighth), Sarah Browning (11th), Georgia Wood (13th), Rachel Gamewell (14th), Juli Stewart (17th) and Kinsey Snodgrass (37th).

In boys competition, Foard’s Ben Trimm (17:53.68) beat out Patton’s Vance Jones, Draughn’s Reed Farrar, Patton’s Gabe Maksoud, Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson and East Burke’s Luke Elliott. EB’s Caleb Johnson-White was 10th.

The Tigers (19:51.77 average) claimed the team title ahead of Patton, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Hibriten, Draughn and West Iredell.

Next is the 2A West Regional, hosted by Bunker Hill at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park on Jan. 15.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, Hibriten 0

Playing for the first time 16 days, the Lady Panthers (6-1 NWFAC) picked up right where they left off with a road sweep of Hibriten, 25-10, 25-19, 25-8.

Patton was led by Izora Gragg (38 assists, three aces), Ella Gragg (22 kills, eight digs), Kenady Roper (15 kills, eight digs), Kinley Attaway (seven digs, three aces), Lainey Poteet (six kills) and Christina Skelly (four kills).

The second-place Panthers return to action Monday at third-place West Iredell.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

