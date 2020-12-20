H.S. ROUNDUP: Clay, Lady Panthers roll to NWFAC XC titles

CONOVER — Junior runner Madison Clay and the Patton girls cross country team remained perfect at 5 for 5 this fall on Saturday at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s league championships at Riverbend Park, with Clay the champion individually and the Lady Panthers winning the conference title as a team.

Clay ran the 5k in 20:42.52, beating out Foard’s Karina Coulter, East Burke’s Meah Walsh, Draughn’s Ambria Blalock, West Iredell’s Madison Milliron and EB’s Piper Strong.

The Lady Panthers averaged 26:09.30, beating out East Burke, Foard, Bunker Hill and Hibriten. They also were paced by Melia Carswell (eighth), Sarah Browning (11th), Georgia Wood (13th), Rachel Gamewell (14th), Juli Stewart (17th) and Kinsey Snodgrass (37th).

In boys competition, Foard’s Ben Trimm (17:53.68) beat out Patton’s Vance Jones, Draughn’s Reed Farrar, Patton’s Gabe Maksoud, Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson and East Burke’s Luke Elliott. EB’s Caleb Johnson-White was 10th.

The Tigers (19:51.77 average) claimed the team title ahead of Patton, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Hibriten, Draughn and West Iredell.

Next is the 2A West Regional, hosted by Bunker Hill at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park on Jan. 15.

