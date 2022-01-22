H.S. ROUNDUP: Dilan Patton wins 160-pound class at MF7 tourney

HENDERSONVILLE — Dilan Patton is the lone Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament champion for the Patton wrestling team following Saturday’s event, which was hosted by Hendersonville.

Dilan Patton, who now is 28-2 this season, won both of his matches in the 160-pound bracket after a first-round bye. He claimed his semifinal bout with a 17-2 technical fall and won the title via pin at the 3:31 mark.

PHS’s MF7 Tournament runners-up included Luke Parker in the 113-pound class, Sawyer James wrestling at 126 pounds and Kamden Stephens in the 195-pound bracket.

Eliseo Ramirez (170) added a third-place finish as Patton scored 100.5 total points to earn a fifth-place finish as a team.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patton 43, Polk County 22

Playing for the first time since Dec. 22, the JV Lady Panthers (7-3, 2-0 MF7) nearly doubled up the JV Lady Wolverines on the road in Columbus late Saturday.

Jenaya Johnson led Patton with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Emma Propst with 10. Bailey Dooley supplied eight more points in the victorious effort.

