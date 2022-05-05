H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball caps regular season with win

VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team capped its regular season with a home win over nonconference West Iredell late Wednesday, 7-5.

The Wildcats (19-3) enter the postseason as Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions with an 11-1 league mark and have won 11 straight games.

DHS trailed 2-1 after one inning but tied things up in the second frame, took a 5-2 lead after three and led 7-4 after five innings before the visiting Warriors scored once more in the top of the seventh inning.

Draughn was led by Logan McGee (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Thomas Lambert (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Bryson Powell (hit, two RBIs), Trey Jensen (hit, RBI, run), Brayden Schutt (hit, run) and Kelton Mitchell (run).

On the mound for the Wildcats, John Robert Abernathy started and went five innings with two earned runs, five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. In relief, Jacob Mull pitched two frames with one earned run, three hits and three strikeouts.

Hickory 10, Patton 8

The Panthers (5-16) dropped Wednesday’s non-league contest in Hickory, falling short in a comeback bid after falling behind 1-0 after an inning, 8-2 after two frames, 9-2 after three and 10-4 after four. PHS scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames but couldn’t muster more in the finale inning.

Patton was led by Waylon Rutherford (3 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Brayson Buff (2 for 4, run), Braxton Hensley (2 for 5), Brayden Pearson (hit, two RBIs, run), Easton McCoy (hit, run), Cole Whisnant (two runs), Nick McGee (run) and Christian White (run).

The Panthers’ pitching came from McGee, who started and went three innings with nine earned runs, eight hits, three walks and two strikeouts; Hensley, who tossed two frames with one earned run, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts; and Buff, who pitched one inning with goose eggs across the board.

TRACK AND FIELD

Patton at MF7 2A championships

The Panthers tallied three gold medals as part of a five-podium performance at the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference championships late Wednesday in Columbus, hosted by Polk County.

Winners included Madi Clay in the girls 1600 (5:27.63) and 3200 (11:23.86) and Vance Jones in the boys 800 (1:56.81).

Other podiums included Connor Rudisill in the boys high jump (second, 6’2”) and Caden Clontz in the boys 1600 (third, 4:40.85).

Freedom at NWC 3A/4A championships

The Patriots earned six podium finishes — all in boys action — on Wednesday at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships, hosted by Watauga in Boone.

They included Drew Costello (first in the long jump, 21’5.5”; second in the triple jump, 41’0.5”; third in the 200, 23.79), Dalton Brittain (second in the 800, 2:08.60), Asher Ellis (third in the 400, 53.50), and the 4x400 relay team (third, 3:41.31).

Top finishers in girls for FHS were Emily Kania (fourth in the 1,600, 6:13.04) and the 4x800 relay team (fourth, 12:18.11).

Draughn at WHC 1A/2A championships

The Wildcats got a quartet of podium finishes at Wednesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championships, hosted by Avery County in Newland.

They included Lainey Proffitt (first in the girls pole vault), Reed Farrar (second in the boys 3,200), Lyrical Edwards (third in the girls triple jump) and Regen Bridges (third in the girls 3,200).

GIRLS SOCCER

Madison 5, Draughn 0

The Lady Wildcats (4-7-3, 4-5 WHC) were shut out in league action on Wednesday in Marshall.

All five goals for the host Lady Patriots came in the second half.

