H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball moves nearer to WHC title with win over Rosman

VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team moved another step closer to a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference crown with a 15-5 home win over Rosman in six innings late Tuesday.

The Wildcats (16-3, 10-1 WHC), who led Tuesday’s game 4-2 after an inning, 7-2 after two, 9-5 after three, 10-5 after four and 13-5 after five before plating a final two runs in the sixth, stands two games above second-place Madison with a week left in the regular season.

Draughn was led Tuesday by Tate Jensen (4 for 4, double, three RBIs, three runs), Logan McGee (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run), Thomas Lambert (2 for 3, two runs), Trey Jensen (triple, RBI, two runs), Brayden Schutt (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Jacob Mull (hit, RBI, run), John Robert Abernathy (hit, RBI), Kelton Mitchell (RBI), Logan Carswell (two runs) and Bryson Powell (two runs).

Abernathy pitched all six innings for DHS, scattering four earned runs, six hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Watauga 6, Freedom 2: The Patriots (7-14, 3-6 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) couldn’t keep up in Tuesday’s league contest in Boone, falling behind 1-0 after an inning, 3-1 after three and 6-1 after four before tacking on one more run in the top of the sixth.

Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (2 for 3, RBI, run), Jonah Griggs (2 for 3), Carson Dyson (2 for 4, run), Eli Thomas (hit, RBI), Dakota Houk (hit), Daniel Stevenson (hit) and Emerson Miller (hit).

FHS’ pitching came from Mozeley, who went 3 1/3 innings with five earned runs, four hits, four walks and one strikeout, and from Stevenson, who tossed 2 2/3 frames with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Chase 8, Patton 1: The Panthers (5-13, 0-9 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were turned away in conference play late Tuesday in Henrietta, dropping behind 3-0 after four innings and 4-0 after five before the host Trojans scored their final four runs in the sixth.

Patton was led by Easton McCoy (2 for 2, run), Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3), Tristan Rosenberger (double), Brayden Pearson (double) and Christian White (hit).

On the mound for PHS, White went five innings with seven earned runs, seven hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Cole Whisnant pitched one frame with one strikeout.

West Lincoln 15, East Burke 5: The Cavaliers (4-13, 4-9 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) lost Tuesday’s league game in Lincolnton by double digits. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 6, Rosman 1: The Lady Wildcats (14-7, 8-2 WHC) captured their fourth straight conference game late Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Draughn was led by Maddison Powell (two hits, triple, double, two RBIs), Maddie Crouch (two hits, two RBIs, three runs), Katie Cozort (double, RBI, run) and Regan Winkler (double, RBI).

In the circle, Katie Hamm pitched four innings with one run, six hits and one strikeout for DHS. Laney Winebarger tossed three frames with no runs, no hits and two strikeouts.

Crouch, Cozort and Winkler were the defensive standouts for the Wildcats.

Chase 2, Patton 0: The Lady Panthers (9-10, 1-7 MF7) got a strong pitching performance from Kadence Clontz, who held a Lady Trojans’ offense that averages just over nine runs per game this season to just two, but the hosts were just a little bit better late Tuesday in Henrietta in league action..

Chase pitcher Christian Beaver gave up just two hits, both to Bridget Patrick, and struck out 10 in a complete game effort.

Clontz scattered six hits and two runs over six innings of work.

Patrick singled with out in the first, but Beaver settled down to record a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. The Trojans mounted an immediate threat in the bottom half, putting two runners in scoring position before going up 1-0.

Chase added to its lead in the fourth in what eventually settled as the final score. Clontz limited the damage with a strikeout, but Patton trailed 2-0.

Patrick singled with one out in the sixth for Patton, but she was left stranded.

Watauga 11, Freedom 10: The Lady Patriots (4-17, 0-9 NWC) narrowly remained winless in league play late Tuesday in Boone after leading 2-0 following the first inning, 3-1 after the third, 4-1 after the fourth and 10-5 after five innings before the Lady Pioneers unleashed a six-run salvo in the sixth to win it.

Freedom was led by Sarah Armentrout (3 for 5, RBI, two runs), Tristan Silva Juarez (3 for 5, double, RBI), Abigayle Jernigan (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Kaitlyn Puett (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, run), Cassidy Taylor (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Madilynn Taylor (2 for 4, double, run), Daniell Robinson (2 for 5, two doubles, RBI, two runs), Lani Billings (2 for 5, double, run) and Kadance Ward (run).

Cassidy Taylor pitched 4 2/3 innings for FHS with five earned runs, nine hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Robinson went 2/3 inning with six earned runs, six hits and one walk. And Destiny White tossed 2/3 inning with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

West Lincoln 3, East Burke 0:

The Lady Cavaliers (9-11, 7-6 CVAC) lost Tuesday’s conference game in Lincolnton after allowing one run in the bottom of the second and two more in the sixth.

East Burke was led by Love’ Tallent (2 for 3), Raegan Carter (double), Taylor Bostain (hit) and Kyndal Morrison (hit).

Addy Fortenberry pitched all six innings for EB, scattering two earned runs, seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patton 2, R-S Central 0: The Lady Panthers (6-5-5, 4-3-2 WHC) scored a goal in both halves to claim Tuesday’s league contest at home.

Stella Cross (eight shots on goal) gave Patton the lead just before halftime off a Lorely Tzul assist. Marissa Lor (six) made it 2-0 early in the second half, using an assist from Bella Johnson.

Kimberly Vicente Lopez, Ashley Vicente Lopez, Faith Webb and Maleah Pritchard led the defensive effort for PHS.

Danielle Wojcik recorded two saves in goal for the hosts.

Watauga 4, Freedom 1: The Lady Patriots (8-3-1, 2-2 NWC) were knocked down to .500 in conference play with a loss late Tuesday in Boone.

Freedom’s lone goal came from McKenna Carver off an assist from Keyla Perez Rodriguez.

Kaylee Ollis notched nine saves in goal for FHS.

Bandys 2, East Burke 0: The Lady Cavaliers (5-7-2, 4-5 CVAC) dropped a 2-0 league game to the Lady Trojans for the second time in as many nights, this time at home in Icard.

Chloe Cook tallied five saves in goal for East Burke.

TRACK AND FIELD

Patton boys get 3 wins at Hibriten: The PHS boys team secured three event victories at Tuesday’s C.W. Porter Relays, hosted by Hibriten in Lenoir.

They included Connor Rudisill’s tie in the high jump (6’0”) and two relay teams: the 4000 distance medley (11:47.22) and the 4x400 (3:38.11) squads.

BOYS LACROSSE

Asheville 16, Patton 5: The Panthers (2-9, 2-7 Conf.) dropped Tuesday’s road conference game in Asheville.

Patton was led by seniors Chris Collins (three goals, one assist) and Hunter Johnson (goal, assist) and junior Alex Buckner (goal, assist).

Sophomore Shane Marshall tallied eight saves in goal for PHS.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Asheville 20, Patton 3: The Lady Panthers (2-9, 1-8 Conf.) fell on the road in Asheville late Tuesday in league competition. No more details were available.

