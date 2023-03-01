VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team started its season with a convincing nonconference win, topping Hibriten 17-9 on Tuesday night at home.

The Wildcats (1-0) led 5-0 after one inning but fell behind 7-5 after the third. Draughn whittled the deficit down to 7-6 in the fourth frame then exploded for an 11-2 fifth-inning advantage to set what eventually was the final margin.

DHS’ offensive leaders were Trey Jensen (double, three RBIs, two runs), Logan McGee (hit, three RBIs, two runs), Jacob Mull (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Thomas Lambert (hit, RBI, three runs, stolen base), Tate Jensen (RBI, three runs), Griffin Stephens (RBI, two runs), Nick McGee (RBI, run, stolen base), Tanner Woody (RBI), Landon Shroyer (run) and Logan Carswell (run, stolen base).

Tate Jensen (2 1/3 innings, five strikeouts, four hits, two earned runs) and Blake McElyea (4 2/3 innings, eight strikeouts, two hits, one earned run) handled the pitching duties for the Wildcats.

Patton 4, Mitchell 3

The Panthers (1-0) opened the spring with a close nonconference victory Tuesday at home in Morganton. Patton led 1-0 after three innings and 2-0 after five, but fell behind 3-2 after six. PHS came back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory.

Patton’s offense was led by Cole Attaway (2 for 4, two RBIs), Brady Davis (hit, two runs), Cohen Christian (double), Reid Pons (double, RBI, run) and Braxton Hensley (run).

Attaway (five innings, 13 strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits) and Laine Barrier (two innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) handled the pitching.

Chase 11, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (0-1) were run-ruled after falling behind 5-0 after two innings and 10-0 after three before the host Trojans scored the final run in the bottom of the fourth in Tuesday’s nonconference contest in Henrietta.

Freedom’s lone two hits were a left-field double from Jagger Bailey in the first and a single up the middle from Jace Duckworth later on.

FHS’ pitching staff gave up eight hits and eight walks.

SOFTBALL

Patton 12, Hickory 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (1-0) won by run rule in non-league play on Tuesday at home in Morganton, going up 1-0 after one inning and 4-1 after three before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to set the final scored.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Hailey Snodgrass (3 for 3, triple, double, four RBIs, three runs), Katie Lail (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Marleigh Carswell (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run), Lindsey Devine (2 for 3, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Kara Redwine (double, RBI, run), Madison Abele (hit, run), Joellie Pinto (triple), Alex Maines (hit, RBI) and Gabrielle King (two runs).

Carswell (five strikeouts, two hits, zero earned runs) pitched all five innings for PHS.

BOYS TENNIS

Freedom 5, East Burke 4

The Patriots (1-0) scored a narrow nonconference win over the archrival Cavaliers (0-1) on Tuesday in Icard.

Freedom won No. 1 singles with Henry Beal over Raleigh Slutsky 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 singles with Noah Hawkins over Jacob Gersch 6-4, 6-0; No. 6 singles with Bryan Gonzalez over Haiden Dale 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 doubles with Beal/Hawkins over Joshua Thomas/Tristan Carswell 8-3; and No. 3 doubles Phifer Settlemyer/Gonzalez over Adan Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-6.

East Burke won No. 2 singles with Qwinton Hemphill over Teague Ballew 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles with Thomas over Chase Whitaker 6-4, 1-6, 10-5; No. 5 singles with Carswell over Settlemyer 6-2, 6-1; and No. 1 doubles with Slutsky/Hemphill over Ballew/Whitaker 8-5.

NCSSM-Morganton 8, West Lincoln 1

The Dragons (1-0) opened the spring with a comfortable nonconference win on Tuesday in Lincolnton.

NCSSM-Morganton won No. 1 singles 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 singles with Saisuprit Choutha 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0; No. 5 singles 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; No. 6 singles 8-4; No. 1 doubles 6-1, No. 2 doubles 6-1; and No. 3 doubles.

BOYS LACROSSE

Watauga 6, Patton 5 (OT)

The Panthers (0-1 Conf.) lost their season- and league-opener in narrow fashion Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Patton led 3-1 after the first quarter and 4-2 at halftime before Watauga rallied with a 3-1 fourth quarter to force overtime. The Pioneers then took the overtime period 1-0.

Watauga 11, Patton 3

The Lady Panthers (0-1 Conf.) lost Tuesday’s season- and league-opener Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.