ASHEBORO — The Draughn baseball team’s run through the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs came to an end with a narrow loss in an extra inning.

The No. 3 West seed Wildcats (22-5) lost 5-4 at No. 2 West seed Uwharrie Charter (18-10) in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals on Friday evening as the host Eagles scored the winning run in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Uwharrie Charter earlier led 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two frames before Draughn drew within 3-1 in the top of the third. But the Eagles responded with a run of their own in the bottom-half to lead 4-1.

DHS plated two runs in the top of the fifth to whittle the hosts’ advantage to just one run, 4-3, and tied things up with one run in the top of the seventh to send it to the bonus frame.

Offensively, Draughn was led by Tate Jensen (3 for 5, double, three runs), Trey Jensen (2 for 4, double, run), Jacob Mull (double, RBI), Logan McGee (hit), Nick McGee (hit), Jackson Kirkley (hit) and Thomas Lambert (hit).

Blake McElyea (seven innings, six strikeouts, two earned runs, six hits) and Nick McGee (one inning, one strikeout, one earned run, one hit) split pitching duties for the visitors.

Uwharrie Charter advances to face No. 21 West seed Eastern Randolph in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Draughn at 1A state championships

The Wildcats participated in the NCHSAA 1A state championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Friday in Greensboro.

Eli Tillery was DHS’ top finisher, placing fourth in the boys triple jump (41’8½”) and sixth in the boys long jump (20’2¼”). The boys 4x100 relay team of Tillery, Tywan Nemorin, Zach Pinkerton and Justice Cunningham placed 11th (46.47).

On the girls side, Ambria Blalock finished eighth in the 100 (12.99).

Freedom at 3A state championships

Also on Friday at N.C. A&T State in Greensboro, the Patriots took part in the NCHSAA 3A state championships.

Katie Deacon was eighth in the girls 800 (2:21.54) and Ava Cooke placed 14th in the girls 400 (1:02.77).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mountain Island Charter 9, Draughn 0 (THU.)

The season came to an end for the No. 7 West seed Lady Wildcats on a rainy Thursday night in Valdese as they fell by the 9-0 mercy rule to No. 10 West seed Mountain Island Charter in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

The visiting Lady Raptors led 2-0 through the opening 10 minutes, scored two more goals by the 20-minute mark, and added four more goals in the last 20 minutes of the first half to lead 8-0.

The game-ending goal was scored in the opening minute of the second half.

Draughn senior goalkeeper Emma Lewis recorded two saves before being replaced by Yadhira Castrejon due to injury.

The Lady Wildcats finished with a 11-6-4 overall mark, their highest win total and first winning season in program history.

