VALDESE — An 11-run third inning powered the Draughn baseball team to a run-rule 19-6 nonconference victory over visiting county rival Freedom in five innings on Friday.

The Wildcats (4-1) sent 16 batters to the plate in the third-inning outburst. The rally included run-producing hits by Thomas Lambert and Nick McGee and a sacrifice fly by Griffin Stephens as the Wildcats capitalized on three Freedom errors and seven walks by three Freedom pitchers.

Nick McGee and Logan McGee delivered two hits apiece in the game to lead the Wildcats' six-hit attack in the game called early with the Wildcats leading by 13 runs.

Freedom (2-2) mustered only five hits against Draughn pitcher Nick McGee, including an RBI triple by Jagger Bailey in the third inning.

East Burke 4, Bandys 3

The Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) are looking to play an underdog role this year after starting 2-0 in league play for the first time at the 2A classification after Thursday’s home win over Bandys in Icard.

Mason Mosteller set early momentum for the Cavaliers, pitching five strong innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 10 Trojan batters.

"Mason really set the tone for us. We're just taking things one game at a time right now,” said East Burke baseball coach Camden Young.

The momentum led to two runs scored in both the third and fourth innings with Corbin McNeil scoring twice along with Caden Buff and Cannon Morrison.

Bandys fired back to score three runs in the sixth inning, including a solo home run, but reliever Will Weidner shut down the Trojans’ rally by allowing just a sixth-inning walk and a seventh-inning single, firing three strikeouts.

Mosteller and Hollan Cline (two) tallied RBIs and Cline, Weidner, Morrison and McNeil each registered a walk and a hit.

“We didn’t hit the ball well, but we got the runs in when it counted. Our defense (so far) this season has been spectacular,” said Young

SOFTBALL

Draughn 11, Hibriten 10

The Lady Wildcats (3-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score a walkoff win in Thursday’s non-league contest at home in Valdese. The Lady Panthers led 3-0 after one inning, 4-0 after three and 7-0 after 3 ½ before Draughn closed to within 7-6 in the bottom of the fourth and took a 9-8 lead after five innings. Hibriten went back ahead 10-9 in the top of the sixth, setting the stage for the DHS come-from-behind win.

Draughn was led by Maddie Crouch (2 for 3, home run, four RBIs, two runs), Cydnee Deal (2 for 3, two doubles, run), Katie Cozort (home run, two runs), Laney Winebarger (double, RBI, run), Finlee Young (hit, RBI, two runs), Aubrie Snyder (hit, RBI), Avie Helton (RBI, two runs) and Katie Hamm (run).

Winebarger (2 1/3 innings, three hits, zero earned runs), Hamm (1 2/3 innings, two hits, zero earned runs) and Cadence Clontz (three innings, seven hits, two earned runs) did the pitching for DHS.

Patton 15, Hickory 3 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (2-1) scored a nonconference run-rule victory Thursday on the road in Hickory, going up 5-2 after one inning, 7-2 after two and 10-2 after three before holding a 5-1 advantage in the fourth frame to set the final margin.

Patton was led by Marleigh Carswell (3 for 4, home run, double, four RBIs, two runs), Katie Lail (2 for 3, triple, RBI, run), Emma Grindstaff (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), Joellie Pinto (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Alex Maines (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Kara Redwine (double, RBI, three runs), Lindsey Devine (double, RBI, two runs), Ellie Shuping (double, run) and Hailey Snodgrass (RBI, run).

Carswell pitched all five innings for PHS, scattering eight strikeouts, one earned run, five hits and zero walks.

Madison 7, Freedom 4

The Lady Patriots (2-3) fell below .500 with Thursday’s nonconference loss at home in Morganton.

Freedom was led by Rhiley Buchanan (3 for 4, home run, double, four RBIs, run), Kadance Ward (2 for 3, run), Daniell Robinson (hit, run), Mikhayla Lingafelt (hit), Tristan Silva Juarez (hit), Cassidy Taylor (hit) and Rumi Campbell (run).

Lingafelt (six innings, six strikeouts, zero earned runs, seven hits) and Destiny White (one inning) handled pitching duties for FHS.

Bandys 14, East Burke 3

The Lady Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2 CVAC) remained winless in league play with Thursday’s loss at home in Icard, which saw them fall behind 5-0 after two innings, 8-0 after three and 11-1 after four, 11-3 after five and 12-3 after six.

East Burke’s offense was led by Kaylee Paige (3 for 3, run), Taylor Bostain (double, RBI), Kyndal Morrison (hit), Madyson Johnson (hit), Raegan Carter (RBI) and Hayden Lowman (run).

Paige (three innings, one strikeout, six earned runs, seven hits) and Addy Fortenberry (four innings, one strikeout, five earned runs, eight hits) pitched for EB.

TRACK AND FIELD

EB boys win 4 events at Bunker Hill meet

The Cavalier boys won four events at Thursday’s Bunker Hill Spring Kickoff meet in Claremont.

Kenneth Byrd earned three of those, winning the 200 (23.03), high jump (6’4”) and long jump (21’10”). Kolby Byrd won the discus. On the girls side, won the shot put (31’4”).

Draughn picked up one win at the meet as Lainey Proffitt won the girls pole vault (8’6”).

Patton also collected one win with Austin McGuire in the boys 400 (52.89).

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 2, Draughn 0

The visiting Lady Cavaliers (4-1) ran their winning streak to four games with a shutout nonconference victory over the rival Lady Wildcats (1-1-3), who suffered their first loss, on Thursday in Valdese.

EB scored one goal in both halves, with Ashley Medina and Anna Coble finding the back of the net on assists from Ashley Hernandez and Lily Jantes Moya.

Chloe Cook tallied five saves in goal for EBHS.

Patton 2, Freedom 0

The host Lady Panthers (1-3-2) picked up their first win with a non-league shutout of the crosstown rival Lady Patriots (1-2-3) on Thursday in Morganton.

Marissa Lor scored both goals for PHS. The first was in the 30th minute off a Lorely Tzul corner kick and the second came two minutes later off a Kadin Scism assist.

Ada Caballero recorded 10 saves in goal and got help on the defensive end from Maleah Pritchard and Maria Francisco Andres.

BOYS GOLF

East Burke 4th in CVAC match

The Cavaliers (204) finished fourth in Thursday’s league match at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover, placing behind Bandys (168), Newton-Conover (185) and Maiden (192) and ahead of Lincolnton (208), West Lincoln (211), West Caldwell (223) and Bunker Hill (236).

East Burke was led by Nicholas Newton (44), Eli Carico (48), Caleb Hudson (49) and Mason Lowman (63).

BOYS TENNIS

Alexander Central 8, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (0-4) remained winless with Thursday’s nonconference loss on the road in Taylorsville. No more details were available.

Hendersonville 9, Patton 0

The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were shut out in league play Thursday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.