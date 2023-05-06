VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team has strong hopes to open the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs at home on Tuesday after capturing a second straight conference championship.

The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 6-1 home victory over Mountain Heritage on Friday.

With a sixth straight victory, they finished 11-1 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, earning a tie with Madison for first place after they split their head-to-head matchups in March. A 2A school, Madison wins that portion of the conference and Draughn the 1A portion.

Draughn coach Mason Biddix said he expects the Wildcats (19-4 overall) to have a home game when the playoffs start Tuesday.

The Wildcats enter the postseason after the five-run win over Mountain Heritage on Senior Night. Seniors John Robert Abernathy, Trey Jensen, Jackson Kirkley, Thomas Lambert and Nick McGee were recognized in a pregame ceremony.

"They've worked hard all four years for moments like this," Biddix said. "They were freshmen my first year here. Winning two conference championships is very special."

Jensen made the most of Senior Night by belting a three-run double in the Wildcats' four-run second inning and hammering a solo homer in the fifth.

The Wildcats' first run came in the first inning as Tate Jensen led off with a double and scored on a single by Jacob Mull.

Blake McElyea pitched a complete game four-hitter. He struck out 10 and walked only one.

"Blake wanted the ball in this game," Biddix said. "He loves the big moments."

Hendersonville 11, Patton 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (5-18, 1-11 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) lost a league game by run rule Friday on the road in Hendersonville, falling behind 3-0 after one inning, 4-0 after two and 5-1 after three before surrendering six more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame.

PHS’ offensive leaders were Kanton Trull (hit, RBI), Braxton Hensley (hit), Aaron Duncan (hit), Reid Pons (hit) and Brady Davis (run).

Davis (3 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, 10 earned runs, 12 hits) and Laine Barrier (2/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) pitched for the visitors.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 8, Mountain Heritage 6

Senior Night for the Lady Wildcats (19-4, 10-2 WHC) will go down as one of the most memorable in the history of the program.

After scoring three fifth-inning runs to erase a one-run deficit, Draughn held visiting Mountain Heritage to just one hit and one walk in the next two innings to defeat the Lady Cougars and split the regular-season WHC title between the two squads, DHS’ first-ever league championship.

“It’s an indescribable feeling. I couldn’t ask for a better group to do this with,” said Draughn senior Maddison Powell, who hit a second-inning home run to tie Mountain Heritage 4-4.

The winning run for the Lady Wildcats came off a bases-clearing three-RBI double by catcher Finlee Young in the fifth inning, scoring Avie Helton, Powell and senior Katie Cozort.

“I couldn’t be more happy for our team. It not only means a lot to me, but to my dad, (head coach Chris Cozort), as well,” said Cozort. “I always wanted to finish a season in first place while my dad was still coaching.”

Cozort finished her last regular-season home game with two runs off two hits, including a first-inning double, and one walk.

Powell added a fifth-inning double to go with her two runs while the third senior, Aubrie Snyder, had two singles in the second and fourth innings.

“It’s a great day to end my senior regular season, but we’ve got more softball left to play,” said Snyder.

Maddie Crouch (two hits, two runs, RBI), Katie Hamm (two hits) and Laney Winebarger (hit, RBI) were other key Draughn batters in the historic win.

Hamm finished as the winning pitcher, allowing two runs off three hits and two walks over five innings in relief of Winebarger.

The top of the seventh was a perfect defensive outing with a Crouch-fielded popout, a Cydnee Deal flyout and a Crouch-to-Winebarger groundout.

The Lady Wildcats will be at home to start the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs beginning Tuesday.

Patton 13, Hendersonville 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (10-13, 5-7 MF7) scored a mercy-rule conference win Friday on the road in Hendersonville, going up 5-2 after one inning and 7-2 after two before tallying six more runs in the top of the fifth frame.

Offensive leaders for PHS were Lindsey Devine (3 for 3, five RBIs, two runs), Marleigh Carswell (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Emma Grindstaff (2 for 3, RBI, run), Kara Redwine (double, two RBIs, two runs), Madison Abele (double, two RBIs), Hailey Snodgrass (double, RBI, three runs), Katie Lail (double, three runs) and Bailey Lambert (hit).

Carswell pitched all five innings for the visitors, scattering eight strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits and zero walks.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke in CVAC championships (THU.)

The Cavaliers amassed 10 event wins at the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Championships, including seven in boys and three in girls at the event hosted by Bunker Hill on Thursday in Claremont.

EBHS’ boys wins came from Kenneth Byrd in the 300 hurdles (40.55), high jump (6’5”) and pole vault (13’1”); Avery Fraley in the 200 (22.60) and triple jump (41’10¼”); Luke Wilson in the discus (134’0”); and Kolby Byrd in the shot put (48’4½”). The Lady Cavaliers’ wins came from Taylor Bostain in the shot put (33’2”), the 4x200 relay team (1:58.14) and the 4x800 relay team (10:57.56).

Other podium finishes for the EB boys included second-place outcomes by Kenneth Byrd in the 110 hurdles (15.00), Avery Fraley in the high jump (5’11”) and Michael Hathcock in the shot put (47’9”) and third-place results from Jaccob Fair in the 300 hurdles (42.48), Ian Cox in the high jump (5’9”), Kolby Byrd in the discus (127’3”) and Brady Bostain in the shot put (44’3½”).

The Lady Cavs also got podiums with second-place finishes by Meah Walsh in the 1600 (5:28.99), Cadence Willis in the 3200 (13:38.18), Lacie Forino in the 300 hurdles (58.98), Taylor Bostain in the discus (100’10”) and the 4x400 relay team (4:49.78) and third-place finishes from Emmonie Haith in the 100 (13.62), Karlynna McDaniel in the 400 (1:06.47) and Walsh in the 800 (2:39.50).

Draughn hosts WHC championships (WED.)

The Wildcats hosted the WHC championships on Wednesday in Valdese, posting two event wins with one apiece in girls and boys.

Bella Williams was first in the high jump (4’10”) for the Lady Wildcats while Eli Tillery won gold for the DHS boys in the triple jump (40’5”).

Other podium finishes for the Draughn girls were second-place finishes for Ambria Blalock in the 100 (13.11), Audrey Pace in the triple jump (31’4”) and Lainey Proffitt in the pole vault (8’6”) and third-place outcomes for Blalock in the 200 (27.63), Proffitt in the high jump (4’6”), Lyrical Edwards in the long jump (13’9”), Anna Cape in the pole vault (7’6”), the 4x100 relay team (55.89) and the 4x800 relay team (12:15.77).

Additional podiums for the Wildcats boys were second-place finishes for Tillery in the long jump (20’7”) and Zachary Chapman in the shot put (43’0”) and third-place results for Jerome Ramseur in the 110 hurdles (18.89) and Ethan Miller in the long jump (20’0½”).

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 3, Lincolnton 1 (THU.)

The Lady Cavaliers (10-6-2, 6-4-2 CVAC) earned a conference win Thursday at home in Icard after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Ashley Hernandez, Piper Chapman and Macy McNeil scored one goal apiece for EBHS, which also got one assist apiece from Hernandez and Ashley Medina.

Chloe Cook recorded five saves in goal for EB.

Freedom 5, South Caldwell 0 (THU.)

The Lady Patriots (4-10-4, 3-4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) scored a shutout league victory Thursday at home in Morganton.

Maida Ramirez Tomas tallied a hat trick for FHS while Gianny Regino and Maria Perez Rodriguez added one goal apiece in the win.

Hendersonville 7, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (6-11-3, 3-8-1 MF7) were blanked in conference play Friday on the road in Hendersonville.

No more details were available.

BOYS LACROSSE

Christ the King 15, Patton 0

The No. 13 West seed Panthers (0-14) opened the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs with a shutout loss to the No. 4 West seed and host Crusaders on Friday in Huntersville.

No more details were available.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Stokes 13, Patton 0 (THU.)

The No. 11 West seed Lady Panthers (0-14) fell in shutout fashion to the host No. 6 West seed Lady Wildcats to open the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs late Thursday in King.

No more details were available.