H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball, softball seasons end in 2nd round

VALDESE — Intermittent rain and No. 18 West seed Uwharrie Charter put an end to No. 2 Draughn's postseason hopes in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state baseball playoffs late Thursday.

A 7-3 upset snapped a program-record 12-game win streak for the Wildcats. Draughn finished the season with a an all-time best 20-4 record and the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship, its first league title since 2012 and second ever, which led to its first playoff appearance in five years.

The Eagles (9-14) continue in the playoffs after never trailing to the host Wildcats. The Eagles scored two runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth.

The Wildcats scored their three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Tanner Woody delivered a lead-off double to left field. After two outs, John Robert Abernathy walked, and Brayden Schutt then singled home Woody and advanced Abernathy to second. Tate Jensen followed with a two-run double for a 5-3 score.

However, the Wildcats could get no closer. The Eagles added a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

Jensen, with a bunt in the first, Jacob Mull, with a single in the fifth, and Logan McGee, with an infield hit in the sixth, rounded out Draughn's six-hit offense.

SOFTBALL

South Stanly 6, Draughn 1

The No. 17 West seed Lady Wildcats (16-9) were denied by the top-seeded Lady Rowdy Rebel Bulls (24-3) in the second round of the 1A state playoffs late Thursday in Norwood.

Draughn's lone run came on a solo shot from Maddie Crouch (two hits). Maddison Powell and Katie Hamm added a hit apiece for the visitors.

In the pitcher's circle for DHS, Laney Winebarger pitched four innings, allowing four runs, and Hamm tossed two frames, giving up a pair of runs to SSHS.

TRACK AND FIELD

EB, Patton in 2A West Regional

Host East Burke and county rival Patton had a successful showing at Friday's NCHSAA 2A West Regional in Icard.

Leading the Cavaliers to a program-best second-place regional finish, K.J. Byrd put together what is believed to be Burke County's first four-win individual regional performance as he won the boys 110 hurdles (15.33), high jump (6'4"), long jump (20'10") and pole vault (15'0").

Other state qualifiers for the EB boys included Spencer Goins in the 200 (second, 23.03) and 100 (third, 11.16), the 4x100 relay team (second, 43.99), Brady Bostain in the shot put (third, 40'8"), Ian Cox in the high jump (third, 6'4") and Avery Fraley in the high jump (fourth, 6'2"). For the Lady Cavaliers, Meah Walsh qualified by finishing third in the girls 3200 (11:55.09).

For the Patton boys, Vance Jones qualified for states by posting the second-fastest time in county history in the 800 (first, 1:54.77). And for the Lady Panthers, Madi Clay recorded a county third-best all-time mark in the 3200 (first, 11:13.45). The Patton boys 4x800 relay team (8:21.12) also was a regional winner for the second straight year.

Austin McGuire in the boys 400 (third, 52.41) and Caden Clontz in the boys 1600 (fourth, 4:36.63) also were state qualifiers for PHS.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three county teams make playoffs

Draughn, East Burke and Freedom have earned NCHSAA 1A, 2A and 3A state playoff berths, respectively, with the postseason set to begin on Monday.

The Lady Patriots (12-5-1) earned the county's best seed, No. 15 in 3A West, and will host No. 18 Stuart Cramer (12-5) at Morganton's Catawba River Soccer Complex. With a win, FHS either would visit No. 2 South Point or host No. 31 Carson in the second round on Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats (4-7-4) are the No. 24 West seed and 1A and on Monday will travel to Newland to face No. 9 Avery County (8-6), a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent with which they split two regular-season meetings. With a win, DHS would either visit No. 8 Corvian Community or host No. 25 Starmount in Thursday's second round.

And the Lady Cavaliers (8-9-2) claimed the No. 30 seed in 2A West and on Monday will visit No. 3 Community School of Davidson in the first-round action. With a win, EBHS would travel to either No. 14 Forbush or No. 19 Brevard for the second round on Thursday.

Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.