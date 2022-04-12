H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball, softball teams take WHC wins over visiting Owen

VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team stacked up its fourth straight Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win, all with double-digit runs scored, by defeating Owen at home late Monday, 12-7.

The Wildcats (12-3, 6-1 WHC) trailed 5-0 after an inning, but whittled the deficit to 5-2 after two frames and 5-4 after three before responding with a five-spot of their own in the fifth to make it 9-5 DHS before going up 12-6 in the sixth.

Draughn got home runs out of Jacob Mull (two RBIs, two runs) and Tanner Woody (two runs).

The Wildcats also were led by Tate Jensen (double, three RBIs, run), Thomas Lambert (hit, RBI, two runs), Brayden Schutt (hit, RBI, run), Kelton Mitchell (hit, run), Logan McGee (hit), Logan Carswell (two runs), Jackson Kirkley (run) and John Robert Abernathy (run) in the victory.

On the mound, Trey Jensen pitched six innings for the hosts, tallying four earned runs, five hits, five walks and five strikeouts. Abernathy pitched a frame in relief with no earned runs, no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 7, Owen 5

The Lady Wildcats (11-3, 5-2 WHC) snagged a league win at home late Monday over the visiting Warlassies.

Draughn was led by Katie Hamm (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Katie Cozort (home run, two RBIs, stolen base), Aubrie Snyder (two hits, two RBIs), Regan Winkler (two hits, two runs), Brianna Nations (two hits, two runs), Maddie Crouch (double, run) and Maddison Powell (double).

In the circle for DHS, Hamm went four innings with two earned runs, three hits and two strikeouts. Laney Winebarger pitched three innings with one earned run, one hit and one strikeout.

Mountain Heritage 6, East Burke 3

The Lady Cavaliers (5-9) led visiting Mountain Heritage 1-0 through two innings late Monday before two home runs by Skylar Deaton pushed the nonconference Lady Cougars to the victory in Icard.

The first run for East Burke was scored by Kaylee Paige off a third-inning wild pitch after getting on base with a triple.

Deaton hit a one-out grand slam in the fifth inning to give Mountain Heritage a 4-1 lead.

The Lady Cavaliers got two runs back in the bottom half of the fifth as Reagan Carter scored on a Taylor Bostain double and a Catherine Hammack sacrifice fly brought Paige across home plate for her second run.

Deaton's second home run came in the seventh to seal the win for Mountain Heritage.

Starting pitcher Addison Fortenberry fired 10 strikeouts for EB.

Paige and Bostain both had two hits and Love’ Tallent added a fifth-inning double.

Hickory 10, Patton 3

The Lady Panthers (7-7) fell in non-league action at home late Monday, falling behind 1-0 after two innings, 3-0 after three and 5-1 after four before trimming the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth. But the Lady Red Tornadoes with one run in the sixth and four in the seventh to finish it off.

Patton was led by Bridget Patrick (2 for 4, two doubles, run), Cierra Lail (2 for 4, double, run), Hailey Snodgrass (double, two RBIs) and Ellie Shuping (run).

Kadence Clontz pitched 3 2/3 innings for PHS with one earned run, five hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Emily Shuping went 3 1/3 innings with three earned runs, seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

TRACK AND FIELD

No local winners at EB’s Williams Inv’l (SAT.)

There were no Burke County event winners at the inaugural Odell E. Williams Invitational, hosted by East Burke High School on Saturday, but there were 11 athletes that finished in the top 10 in various events.

East Burke's Ian Cox (boys high jump) and Taylor Bostain (girls shot put) and Freedom's Drew Costello (boys long jump) each posted runner-up finishes.

Costello also added a third-place finish in the triple jump and Christopher Buchanan and Colby Anderson finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the boys 1600 for the Patriots.

The Cavaliers earned other top 10 finishes from Travis Craig (300 hurdles, sixth), Jacob Fair (300 hurdles, seventh), Davin Price (400, seventh), Brady Bostain (shot put, eighth) and Hunter Mauldin (shot put, 10th).

Piper Strong (800, 14th), Chloe Cook (long jump, 14th) and Mekenzie Harris (400, 17th) were other leading finishers for the Lady Cavaliers.

Freedom's Sara Succop (girls 1600, ninth) and Patton's Cayden Roscue (boys long jump, 14th) and Gabe Wykle (boys 3200, 15th) were the highest finishers for their respective teams.

The West Henderson boys and Marvin Ridge girls were the overall team winners.

